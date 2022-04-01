Convention: Gov Sule Intervenes in Adamu, Al-Makura Supporters’ Feud

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has intervened in the deepening feud between supporters of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdulallahi Adamu, and Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

The feud between supporters of the two elder statesmen in the state deepened recently shortly after the just concluded national convention of the party where Adamu was elected through consensus arrangement as the national chairman of the APC.

However, both Adamu and Al-Makura, from Nasarawa State, had contested keenly to occupy the national chairmanship position of the APC in the concluded national convention of the party.

The outcome of the APC national convention left behind unsavory outbursts, bickering, bitter exchanges and uses of foul and unprintable language between supporters of both APC leaders in Nasarawa State.

But, in a statement issued to journalists yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the state governor, Ibrahim Addra, he said the governor has intervened in the feud from degenerating.

The statement, therefore, added that the governor observed with concern the recent unsavory outbursts, bickering, bitter exchanges and the use of foul and unprintable language between supporters of the prominent political gladiators in the state following the outcome of the just concluded APC national convention.

It said: “This development is not only detestable but signifies retrogressive politicking; the kind that divides and retards progress. The outpour of emotions at such moments is understandable but must be tamed in order to ensure harmony, peaceful coexistence and growth of our party, the APC and the state in particular.”

Sule, therefore, noted in the statement that praiseworthy and instructive was that as politicians and devout Muslims, Adamu and Al-Makura had since accepted the outcome of the election as the will of Allah.

“It is on record that Senator Al-Makura has gone to the residence of Senator Adamu to congratulate him on his victory, promising to support him to achieve victory for the party in the forthcoming general election.

“In view of the foregoing, therefore, I wish to appeal for calm, especially if we profess true love and support for these two elder statesmen, by emulating them by way of making peace instead of bitter rivalry which is an ill wind that blows no one any good,” the statement quoted the governor.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

