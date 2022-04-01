Buhari Directs Police, Security Agencies to End Cult Killings in Ogun

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for an end to murders, kidnappings and sexual assault by rival cult groups particularly in Ogun State.



The President, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, was reacting to reports reaching him on the renewed cult violence, with Ogun state as the new battlefront, directing the police and other law enforcement agencies to confront head on, groups seeking to destroy peace and bring disorder before they gain strength.



According to him: “What should frighten us is that the deadly cult groups are increasingly attracting lonely, anxious, troubled youth who they trap in unorthodox social practices. Parents and religious leaders must come to grasp with what is going on and halt the radicalization of our youth.”



It had been reported that the clashes between the Eiye and Aiye cult groups had persisted, lasting for over a week, following the killing of key leaders of both groups.

