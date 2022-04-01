Bigi Refreshes Contestants as Show Heats up Electrifyingly on Nigerian Idol, Explains Ownership of the Mic

Mary Nnah

The award-winning Bigi carbonated soft drink has again, reinforced its inexorable commitment to talent discovery and nurturing as the brand refreshed the contestants to stardom with a captivating performance at the Nigerian Idol Season 7 second live show, with its ownership of the mics which depicts its 13 variants, from the stable of Rite Foods.

The exciting show was also a tense moment for Precious and Joel who were evicted from the journey of the Idol Crown but opened another competitive week for other contenders left for a slot in next week’s rendition.

Excitingly, the show created much excitement, disquiet, and entertainment as the other10 contestants took turns to impress the judges, comprising Obi Asika, Dapo Oyebanjo popularly known by his stage name D’banj, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko popularly known as Simi, and the audience.

Progress initiated theatrical feelings for the night when he performed Wizkid’s lyrics “Joy”. The highlight of his rendition was his amazing jig and sonorous version of the song which caught the admiration of the judges and kept them thrilled to the end.

Faith, who was ecstatic with smiles, won the heart of many with her outstanding performance of Lagbaja’s “Always on my Mind”, with a standing ovation from the judges, which marked her inimitability among others.

Similarly, Itohan, also known as the “Baby-dragon” with her melodious voice pierced through the heart of many with the creative style applied in the delivery of her rendition “If You Ask Me”, by Omawunmi.

Amazingly, Debby brought in some excitement into the night when she resurrected Branda Fassie in her performance of “Vuli Ndlela”, while David Operah added colour to the evening gig with his wonderful act of 9ice’s “Street Credibility”, leaving the judges amazed with his vocal talent.

Characteristically, the Bigi brand of carbonated soft drink will continue to rejuvenate contestants to the end of the popular music reality show till it climaxes with a winner who will clinch N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) worth of prizes, including a recording deal from a label, a brand-new Sports Utility Vehicle [SUV], cash prizes, and other exciting gifts.

Fascinatingly, the secrets of the 13 Bigi variants mics at the Bigi Media Lounge of the Nigerian Idol show has been revealed by Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, who stated that they depict the brand’s involvement and investment in musical talents and discovery which starts from the ownership of the mic leading to the soothing of the throat with the premium products.

According to her, “the connection between the 13 Bigi variants at the mics at the Bigi Media Lounge and the musical talents is very strong, as the singers guzzle their favorite Bigi, their throat is soothed and refreshed for it to let out the natural gift of voice for great performances. So, as Bigi goes down the throat, the voice let out the song and our consumers continue to enjoy the great products and great performance from the musical talents”.

Powered by the Bigi brand that has set the pace in the beverage industry, Nigerian Idol Season 7 is aired on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153 and GOtv Supa channel 6), and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2).

