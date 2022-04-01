Applications Open for Jack Ma Foundation’s 2022 Africa’s Business Competition



The “Africa’s Business Heroes” (ABH) prize competition, one of the Jack Ma Foundation’s flagship philanthropic programs spotlighting and celebrating Africa’s entrepreneurial talent, has opened applications for its fourth annual edition.



Entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries, across every sector, age group, and gender are now be able to submit their applications, in either French and English, for a chance to become one of the Top 10 finalists.



The official slogan of the competition, “It’s African Time”, was described as a bold call to action to all talented African entrepreneurs challenging stereotypes associated with “African time” and creating local impact and building a better, more inclusive future through their businesses.



At the grand finale later this year, 10 finalists would take the stage to present their businesses to a panel of business legends to win a share of the $1.5 million grant.

The journey to the finale would also include access to a community of international leaders and innovators, industry experts, investors and accelerators, as well multi-disciplinary boot camps and training sessions to help the finalists take their businesses to the next level.



“Today also marks the television premiere of the 3-episode series for the ABH 2021 competition. The show follows the journeys of the top 10 finalists from 2021 as they geared up for the grand finale. The show aims to provide a masterclass in entrepreneurship, as audiences can see first-hand how the top entrepreneurs from across Africa refined their final pitches and faced tough questions from legendary business figures.



“It was filmed in 12 African countries and will premiere on CNBC Africa on March 25. It will also be broadcast across Africa on StarTimes, DSTV, VoxAfrica and a number of African local TV stations, including Rwanda Television. The show will also air on ABH’s official YouTube channel later this year,” organisers explained in a statement.



Entrepreneurship in Africa is experiencing a strong upward trajectory and it is so encouraging to see.

“I was beyond proud to have been named the winner of the 2021 ABH competition. I hope that my win inspires many people across Africa to feel that they can make a difference and be impactful. I learned so much throughout the competition and will take those learnings to continue growing PraxiLabs.



“We will remain focused and determined to change how Africa learns and teaches science, one virtual lab at a time,” Founder, PraxiLabs, Khadija Mohamed Elbedweihy said.

To the Head of Partnerships & Programs, ABH, Zahra Baitie, “Entrepreneurship in Africa is experiencing a strong upward trajectory and it is so encouraging to see. But there are still so many entrepreneurs whose inspiring stories and impactful businesses need a spotlight, and who could benefit from additional support.



“The Africa’s Business Heroes prize competition is encouraging extraordinarily talented entrepreneurs from all 54 African countries, across every single sector, age group, and gender to apply in either English or French for a chance to win their share of a $1.5 million grant, access to training, mentorship, and more.



“We want to enable entrepreneurs that are not only building successful businesses, but who are also running mission driven organizations that generate growth for their local communities across Africa. If this sounds like you, join the Africa’s Business Heroes prize competition today. It’s African Time.”



The ABH is part of the Jack Ma Foundation’s long-term commitment to help support and foster an inclusive and strong Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Over a 10-year period, ABH would recognise 100 African entrepreneurs.

