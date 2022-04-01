Akanni: Preparations for Nigeria, Ghana Clash was Top-notch





Former Nigerian international, Waidi Akanni, has commended the top-notch preparations of the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja despite inability of the Super Eagles to make the cut for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Akanni who is still in pains like millions of Nigerians following the qualification of Ghana’s Black Stars on the away goal rule after the aggregate 1-1 draw, said the federal government deserves a pat on the back for the excellent preparation of the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Akanni who is now CEO of Match International after quitting national team, noted that the efforts put into the build up was unprecedented in the country’s history. In Akanni’s words: “Truth be told, I have never seen a situation in which we prepared for a game the way we did against Ghana. What we had could pass as exceptional preparation- not seen in recent times.

“The federal government through the Sports Ministry put everything into our preparation to ensure we had a world-class venue.



“The Minister, Sunday Dare, and the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ismail Abubakar, were on everybody’s neck to see that virtually everything needed was in place. The SA to the President on Sports, Daniel Amokachi, Mary Onyali, the stadium manager, all the directors in the ministry worked round the clock. “They all deserve a pat on the back. It is only unfortunate that on match day proper, our boys failed to come to the party a situation that saw us failing to pick the World Cup ticket.” Akanni stressed that if the Super Eagles players had fought the way the Sports Ministry did ahead of the game, Nigeria’s flag would have been hoisted in Qatar. “We may not have qualified but those whose efforts deserve commendation must be commended,” Akanni stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

