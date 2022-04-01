ACT Foundation Concludes CAF America, Sony Pictures Entertainment Sponsored Philanthropy Program



Ugo Aliogo

Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation through the support of Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) America and Sony Pictures Entertainment Fund has recently concluded its philanthropic programme focused on entrepreneurship and digital skill development.



A statement by the foundation said the programme was actualized through the Youth Entrepreneurship Skills (YES) Grant initiative which enabled the three implementing organizations (Aspilos Foundation, the Assembly Hub and Ashake Foundation) to focus on addressing the national challenge of unemployment,

The statement hinted that unemployment was further escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic, and equipping women and young people with the necessary entrepreneurial, digital and technological skills to improve their economic independence.



The Chief Executive Officer, ACT Foundation, Osayi Allile, shared details on the impact the program was able to achieve.

“Over 1,000 beneficiaries were successfully trained on vocational, technical and digital skills such as leather works, tailoring, photography, web development, graphics design, data science, among others. The COVID-19 pandemic escalated Nigeria’s already high unemployment rate and young Nigerians bore the brunt of this impact. Global studies and successful programmes have shown entrepreneurship and digital/tech skills as the quickest way to address these challenges, hence why we chose this method to actualize the program,” she said.



The statement further explained that several participants also shared their experiences and spoke about how the skills they obtained and developed during the program helped them generate income.

Daodu Aisha, a student and trainee from Abocoders Abeokuta, said: “I developed skills in HTML, CSS and JavaScript from my digital literacy and frontend development classes. This helped me get a remote internship opportunity with dHUB Innovations.”



Another participant, Maryam Ajisebutu said, “I enrolled in the printmaking craft training in Lagos with no previous experience. But after the program, I was able to produce exceptional tie and die fabrics and secure a job to collaborate with a furniture company in producing the fabric used to finish their furniture pieces.”



The statement added: “Asides this, African non-profits were trained to conduct their project implementation in a safer and healthier manner throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. A total of 129 non-profits from 10 different countries benefitted from this training, through the implementing organization – DRASA Health Trust.”

