2023: ‘My Candidacy Will Stabilize, Douse Tension in A’Ibom Politics,’ Says Okon

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A frontline governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom, Mr. Akan Okon, has said his candidacy will stabilise the polity as well as douse the controversy surrounding which zone in the state should produce the next governor in 2023 general election.

Okon, the immediate-past Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport officially flagged-off his consultations from his Itu/Ibiono federal constituency in Uyo senatorial district of the state.

Out of the three federal constituency that constitute the Akwa Ibom North East (Uyo) senatorial district, only Itu/Ibiono federal constituency that has never produced a governor in the state.

Addressing chapter officers and statutory delegates of the PDP in Nsit Ubium and Nsit Ibom Local Government Areas during his ongoing consultation, Okon said the strong agitation for the governorship by Itu/Ibiono Ibom federal constituency and the interest shown by governorship aspirants will end with him as candidate of the party.

“Itu/Ibiono Ibom has made a strong case for the governorship in 2023, and we also have many aspirants from Nsit Ubium and Nsit Ibom. I am from Itu and my wife is from Nsit Ubium. If Itu produces the next governor, that means the first lady will come from Nsit Ubium. That will douse the tension because the two federal constituencies will have the governor and first lady,” he reasoned.

He said he would leverage on his wealth of expertise and experiences in government to provide the best solutions to the challenges facing every sector in the state if given the opportunity to serve as governor.

The governorship hopeful said having worked as a commissioner in six ministries, he understands better what should be done to add to what the current administration is doing in the areas of job creation, food sufficiency, education, security, industrialisation and human capacity development.

Some of the ministries where he served as commissioner included Finance, Economic Development, Housing and Urban Renewal, Special Duties, Aviation Development, Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport.

Okon resigned as a state Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom deep seaport last month to contest for the governorship of the state.

Also, while addressing crowd at his hometown, Mbiatok Itam, Itu LGA, during an official commencement of his consultations, he said public service experience should count in the choice of who becomes the next governor of the state.

Running on the theme: ‘Value added leadership and shared prosperity’, Okon said he would continue with the strategic development of the three gateways into the state -land, air and sea – to ensure even development and job creation.

