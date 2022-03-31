Supporters of Katsina APC Guber Aspirants Disrupt LG Campaign Flag-off

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The teeming supporters of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State have disrupted the party’s local government election campaign flag-off in Kankia Local Government Area of the state.

The APC supporters, mostly youths, stormed the Kankia township stadium and started shouting to distract, as well as engaged in singing and dancing all in a bid to disrupt proceedings at the event.

The gubernatorial aspirants, whose supporters were at the event, included the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, Mr. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, QS Mannir Yakubu, Dr. Umar Dikko Radda and Hon. Faruq Lawal Jobe, among others.

Some of the party’s supporters, who were seen with dangerous weapons at the venue of the event, could not heed to the advice by the master of the ceremony to remain calm despite the presence of Governor Aminu Bello Masari and other APC bigwigs at the event.

Checks by THISDAY further revealed that efforts by security personnel and organisers of the event to prevent the supporters of the governorship aspirants and candidates of the April 11 local government elections from disrupting the political gathering were futile.

The scenario apparently forced Governor Masari and other top government officials, including the state and local government APC officials, to leave the venue of the event without delivering their goodwill messages as planned by the leadership of the party.

However, efforts to speak with the leadership of the party on the incident were futile as of the press time.

