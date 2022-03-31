PECB University Partners Digital Encode on Quality Education

Emma Okonji

PECB University has signed a new academic partnership agreement with Digital Encode Limited, to commit their knowledge, resources, and efforts to provide top-class education to students in Nigeria.

PECB University is an independent institution of higher education focused on business education, which is inspired by the tenets of professionalism of its parent company, PECB Inc. – a world-class certification body for persons on international standards.

On the other hand, Digital Encode is a leading Pan-African professional service and integration firm founded in 2003 that specializes in the design, management, and security of business-critical networks, telecommunications environments, and other Information Technology (IT) infrastructures.

The partnership will ensure that the respective companies will give their expertise-based contribution in offering Executive MBA degrees in Cybersecurity, Business Continuity Management, and Governance Compliance and Risk Management.

Dean of PECB University, Eric Lachapelle, said: “PECB University has built a strong reputation in the worldwide market for its expertise in academic degree offerings, and will ensure that our study programs preserve international standards.

“We believe that our Executive MBA Programs in Cybersecurity, Business Continuity Management, and Governance Compliance and Risk Management perfectly complement Digital Encode Limited and this partnership will ensure that potential students get a degree that allows them to earn, retain or get promoted into their intended jobs in Nigeria.”

The Chief Visionary Officer (CVO) at Digital Encode Limited, Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale, said: “We are exhilarated with this strategic academic partnership with PECB University and we believe the partnership will increase our capacity building drive to make Nigeria the Cyber security and IT GRC Knowledge Hub of Africa,” Adewale said.

PECB University seeks to build upon this established expertise and provide future-proof academic specialisations, aimed at using the coherent and updated curriculum to add value to the professional development of its students, so that students, in turn, will have the skills and knowledge to make an impact on their workplace, innovate and become pioneers of change.

PECB University’s mission is to provide top quality graduate level education, unique professional development opportunities and comprehensive learning management services that inspire continuous improvement, bridge the gap between academia and the labor market, and provide knowledge that benefit individuals, change organizations, and impact the society. For further information about PECB University Executive MBA Programs, visit pecb.university



