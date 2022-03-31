Ortom Mourns as Suspected Herdsmen Kill Six in Benue

George Okoh

Suspected herdsmen yesterday killed six people and displaced many residents in what appeared to be a coordinated attacks on Guma, Kwande and Gwer West Local Government Areas of the state.

The herdsmen, according to eyewitnesses attacked and shot sporadically at their victims.

According to a source, must of those killed were ambushed.

When contacted, the Benue State Police Command PPRO CSP Catherine Anene, said: “On 29/03/2022 at about 2005hrs, armed men invaded Agabge-Naka road, Gwer-west LGA and started shooting sporadically. In the process two persons were confirmed dead and corpses deposited at Fr. Mathias Morgue while investigation is ongoing.

Members of the public are advised to cooperate with detectives deployed to unraveled the case. This barbaric act is condemned and unacceptable. The command in collaboration with other security agencies have adjusted the security architecture in the area to prevent future recurrence.”

Meanwhile, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has expressed grief over the sustained invasion and killings by Fulani herdsmen.

The governor, who was reacting to the recent killing of residents in unprovoked attacks, called on Benue communities to rise up and defend themselves.

The governor said: “A report from the team leader of security agencies in Kasekyo near Tse Torkula village in Guma local government said that suspected Fulani herders at about 0930 hours on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 shot one Turner Ajar and an unidentified elderly man who were going to the farm on a motorcycle.”

The team of Agro Rangers, who were on patrol in the area ran into the attack, unfortunately, the victims had already been killed. Their corpses were taken and deposited at a hospital in Gbajimba, Guma Local Government Area of the state.

In Kpankeeke, a suburb on the outskirts of Naka, headquarters of Gwer West local government, gory images of persons killed by another set of herdsmen littered the streets.

The Agro Rangers team were alerted and they moved to the location alongside the Army and Police.

The patrol team found the body of one Ahemba Apeelu, an aged man, at a sawmill from Saav/Ukusu council Ward who was slaughtered and his throat slit.

Others identified to have been killed by the invaders include Tersoo Yasough and a young lady known as Martha Ukange.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the herders were dressed in military camouflage as a

decoy.

Another body of a young man yet to be identified was later sighted along the road. Another body yet to be identified was recovered too.

The search for more persons who are said to be missing is ongoing in affected communities.”

