Okowa Commends Christian Leaders’ Growing Interest in Politics

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has described as a welcome development the decision of Christian leaders in Nigeria to arouse churches to participate more actively in politics and governance in the country.

Speaking yesterday at the First Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN)’s Directorate of Politics and Governance (DPG) Regional Conference at PFN’s Alpha and Omega City, Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State, Okowa said that Christians who constitute a significant part of the country’s population could not afford to stay away from governance issues as they affect their lives in diverse ways.

Uniting Christians for active role in politics and governance is not meant to divide the country but to ensure that God-fearing persons participated in elections and are accountable to the people.

Participants from the six South-south states were joined by delegates from Yobe, Adamawa and Zamfara at the conference with the theme:”Project Nigeria: The Church, A Panacea For The Right Leadership.”

Okowa urged Christians to forge a united front for stronger spiritual activities as well in ensuring that only committed leaders are voted into office, saying Nigeria needs God to achieve the desired success in all ramifications.

While suing for unity among church leaders, he said that constant prayers is important because the spirit of God guarantees success.

Okowa said: “I want to thank the Church for beginning to think in this direction. It must be of note that the church is not trying to divide the nation but to unite us with the right communication on our participation in politics and governance.

“For us to awaken the giant in us, we must first of all realise that we are a giant. The Church of Christ in itself is a giant and it is possible for us to do a lot of things through prayers and actions because faith without works is dead.”

“If the church is genuinely involved in the political process and governance, it is possible for them to make some recommendations on good governance. If somebody is truly nominated into a position by the church, there are lots of ways the church can play an active role to ensure accountability in governance.

“We are just starting but in the near future we may be able to dictate the face of politics in the country. We want a united Nigeria and we want a situation where those who truly believe in God find themselves in leadership positions and be accountable to God.

“Sometimes when some leaders emerge, they become too big for the church. You can’t be too big for God or the church; there is a lot of teaching and communications to be done to enlighten leaders on the need to be accountable to God.”

Earlier in his remarks, National Director of DPG, Rev. Femi Emmanuel, described the church as “a sleeping giant”, saying that the directorate was established to mobilise, sensitise, educate and awaken the giant in the church.

Emmanuel noted that PFN alone had 65 million Nigerians as members but had been unable to use that number to advantage because they were not organised.

“You can’t have such a number and the country is dying. The giant has arisen and we are no longer asleep. Without organising our members we are just many for nothing.

“We are still going to be praying but beyond prayers we must be involved. The DPG has arisen to change the character and way of how governance is carried out in the country,” Emmanuel said.

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Delta Chapter, Dr Sylvanus Okorotie, also urged Christians in the state to arm themselves with their voter cards and ensure that they voted on election days to install the right leadership for the country.

Welcoming guests earlier, PFN Chairman South-south, Apostle David Zilly-Aggrey, said that the DPG was an arm of the PFN and tasked with the responsibility of sensitising Christians to believe and participate in politics to install the right leadership at all levels.

Governor Okowa and Amayanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, were installed as Grand Patron and Grand Patron Emeritus of PFN, South-South, respectively, at the event.

