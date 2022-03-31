NRM Desperate to Salvage Nigeria, Says Dansadau

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

National Rescue Movement (NRM) has said that its main objective in seeking power is to correct the anomalies in the country and to save the nation from being derailed.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of NRM, Senator Saidu Muhammed Dansadau, who spoke at National Convention of the party held in Abuja yesterday said the reason for the movement’s desire to take over power lies in the continuous betrayal of the masses by those entrusted with the leadership of the country.

He said that the years of maladministration since the return to civilian rule in 1999 have led to hardship, massive unemployment, insecurity and bad economy.

While appraising the present state of affairs in the country, Dansadau said that Nigerians expected a lot from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration when they assumed power in 2015 but that unfortunately, the government failed to live up the great expectations of the people for a better country.

He said that from the assessment of NRM, president Buhari has not been able to deliver on more than 30 per cent of his promises to Nigerians.

On why the party is advocating for peaceful election, Dansadau said: “We have to have Nigerians safe and well before we can struggle for power. We in NRM believe that the welfare, safety and security of all Nigerians is more important than any other thing.

“We have said it severally that we are not desperate to be in power but we are desperate to fix Nigeria. We are also desperate to move Nigeria to a very strong position where it will be able to compete favourably among the comity of nations”.

Dansadau, however, said that Nigerians have a role to play in changing the narrative by identifying and spurning the bad eggs amongst us who are bent on undermining good governance and the wellbeing of the populace.

While welcoming delegates at the party’s national convention, National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of NRM, Usman Abubakar Jikamshi, said that there is need for Nigerians to elect leaders who will give them sense of belonging while in office.

He called on all other credible opposition parties to come together to rescue Nigeria.

According to him, both the PDP and APC are responsible for the wrath the country has found itself in.

“Our economy is in shamble abd there are no.means for people to earn their living. Food prices have never been so high in the history of the country,” he said.

Jikamshi said that NRM is promising Nigerians good governance, succor for the poor and to put up policies that will provide for the less privileged.

He also urged all Nigerians who are genuinely interested in rescuing the country from the present rot to come and join hands with the party to chat a new course.

“We are here because we want to rescue Nigeria, let’s all join hands to save our country,’ he said.

Highlights of the activities at the convention included the ratification of amendments to the party’s constitution and swearing in of newly elected national officers of the party.

