NFF Apologises to Govt, Nigerians over Super Eagles Failure

*Expresses shock over FIFA/CAF Medical Officer who died of cardiac arrest

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has tendered unreserved apology to the Federal Government and the people of Nigeria for the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for this year’s FIFA World Cup finals holding in Qatar.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi regretted that the team failed to qualify despite the enormous support of government and the good people of Nigeria who turned out in throngs to fill up the 60,491-capacity Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja for the clash with Ghana’s Black Stars on Tuesday.

“There was nothing the team needed that was lacking. The Government provided necessary support; the NFF put all logistics in place with the active support of the Sports Ministry and; Nigerians turned out en masseto support the team. The truth is that we left nothing to chance. It is sad that things turned out the way they did.

“Sport is about winning and losing. Nobody wants to lose but sometimes it happens that way. We are quite sad that despite playing a draw in Kumasi, the Super Eagles could not win here in Abuja. We apologise unreservedly to the Government and people of Nigeria for this non-qualification.”

Meanwhile, the NFF has expressed shock and sorrow over the death of FIFA/CAF Medical Officer, Dr Joseph Kabungo, who died on Tuesday after the FIFA World Cup playoff match between Nigeria and Ghana at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. Dr Kabungo was appointed as Doping Control Officer for the match.

“We are terribly shocked at this sad development. The NFF commiserates with world football –body FIFA, the Confederation of African Football, the Football Association of Zambia and the family of Dr Kabungo on his sudden passing. His death pains us very much and we are in a state of deep shock.

“However, it is important to state the facts as they are. According to the information from our own medical officer, Dr Onimisi Ozi Salami who was appointed by FIFA as Medical Officer for the game, Dr Kabungo was found gasping for breath near the dressing room of the Ghanaian team. I was notified and ordered that he should be rushed to the hospital. He didn’t make it. He died just as they got to the hospital,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said.

The FIFA Security Officer for the match, Mr Dixon Adol Okello from Uganda also witnessed the incident.

