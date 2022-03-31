Nasarawa Holds Inaugural Business Town Hall Meeting on MSMEs

Igbawase Ukumba

The Nasarawa State Investment Development Agency (NASIDA) yesterday organised an inaugural business environment town hall meeting aimed at bringing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) development closer to reforms being introduced by the present administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The business environment town hall meeting, which was the first to be organised since the creation of the state, was held at the Aliyu Akwe Doma Banquet Hall in the Government House, Lafia.

In his opening remarks, Governor Sule said having recognised the importance of small businesses in the growth of the economy of the country, his administration on assumption of office initiated several policies and laws geared towards creating a favourable business environment in the state.

According to the governor, “the essence of government is to help towards facilitating the development of its own people and society. The only way to actually develop any community or society is to ensure that people are economically independent of government. In this regards, my administration has come up with several laws, aimed at providing the ease of doing business.

“Aside of that, on coming into power, my administration unfolded the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS), as well as set up the economic advisory committee chaired by Professor Konye Ajayi, a respected lawyer in the country who is also in the area of economic development.”

The governor continued that the state has a one-stop shop where small businesses would come in and then go to NASIDA for an idea of setting up the investment agency, maintaining that the whole idea was to assist people to set up their businesses.

Being the co-chair of the federal government’s steering committee on poverty reduction, Sule said he saw the need to take advantage of the scheme that will see 100 million Nigerians moved out of poverty in the next 10 years.

In his address, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NASIDA, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the parley will allow government, through the various MDAs, share with MSMEs various reforms that were being implemented in the state.

These reforms, according to the NASIDA MD, are to make businesses comfortable, as well as to improve the business environment.

“This is the first of its kind and we are delighted that the governor continues to put the business community and small businesses at the forefront of government agenda,” the MD said.

“In Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi Sule has recognised this and is working, through all our various institutions to ensure that we truly set out all the legal regulatory framework to ensure that our business environment in Nasarawa State is top notch,” he stated.

