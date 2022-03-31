Lagos CJ, AG Mourn Late Jurist, Olugbani

Wale Igbintade

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has described the late Justice Moshood Olugbani as a courageous Judge who left indelible marks in the state judiciary.

Justice Alogba stated this at a valedictory court session held in honour of the late Judge at the Ikeja High Court complex, Oba Akinjobi Way, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Chief Judge, who was represented by the Admin Judge, Lagos, Justice Taofikat Oyekan-Abdullahi, said the late Justice Olugbani, who died on December 30 last year, would be remembered for his many landmark judgments that have become reference points till date.

To buttress his position, he cited Olugbani’s decision in a case of Ojomu vs Eletu, which he said was upheld at the Court of Appeal and adopted by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

According to him, “Olugbani was loved by the entire Olugbani Ruling House of Isale Eko.

“We in the judiciary of Lagos State salute his courage. Judges and Magistrates of Lagos State judiciary would greatly feel the vacuum he left behind.”

Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), in his remarks at the event said late Justice Olugbani was a dedicated and committed jurist who discharged judicial services dutifully.

Onigbanjo, who was represented by the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bey, said late Justice Olugbani served meritoriously at the state judiciary and Ministry of Justice for 17 years meritoriously.

He recalled that Olugbani, between 1986 and 1999, served as the chairman, Armed Robbery and Fire Arms Tribunal, and left his foot prints in the sand of time.

“His Lordship was accommodating, down to earth and very jovial. He lived a fulfilled life,” he further noted, as he prayed for his family to find the strength to bear the loss.

Also, the Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Epe branch, Prince Ademola Koko, said Olugbani’s demise is a great loss to the legal profession, noting that he impacted on the legal profession physically and educationally.

According to Koko, “Olugbani lived a good life and left behind a good legacy for us to emulate.

“He was a jurist per excellence. He was humorous but a no nonsense Judge. He came and he did his best. And to his family, he left a good legacy for you all to emulate.”

On his own, the state NBA Chairman, Ikechukwu Nwanah, said the late jurist fulfilled his duty to the state and the country.

“He left a great legacy which has become an inspiration to all of us, and will stand the test of time,” he noted.

