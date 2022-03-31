Inferno: NEMA, FFS Begin Sensitisation at IDP Camps in Borno

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Federal Fire Service (FFS) have begun a sensitisation programme for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in camps in Borno State.

The exercise is part of efforts to minimise incidents of fire occurrence on IDP camp in the state.

There have been several incidents of inferno in camps in the state, which often occurred from poor cooking style of the IDPs.

The incidents have left massive destruction of accommodation and other valuables, claiming many lives.

A statement issued by the spokesman of NEMA, North East Zonal Office in Maiduguri, AbdulKadir Ibrahim, said officials of NEMA led by the Zonal Coordinator, Usman Aji, and officers of the FFS led other stakeholders to the Custom House IDP camp for a sensitisation exercise on fire prevention and control for IDPs.

Ibrahim said the sensitisation was aimed at curbing the reoccurring cases of fire outbreaks in IDP camps in Borno State

