Hayatu-Deen, Ohuabunwa, Emmanuel Pick PDP Presidential Nomination Forms

•Fintiri expresses interest to contest for second term

Chuks Okocha





Former investor banker and economist, Mohammed Hayatu-deen and founder and former CEO of Neimeth Pharmaceutical, Sam Ohuabunwa yesterday paid N40 million each to collect the expression of interest and presidential nomination forms to contest for the presidency in the 2023 elections under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, a group known as the Berekete Human Rights Radio yesterday paid N40 million for the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom to enable him purchase the nomination for the presidential ticket of the PDP.

The Berekete Human Rights Radio presidential forms was purchased by Innocent Igwebuike Orji for the Akwa Ibom State governor and they based their decision to purchase the form for him on the governor’s transformation of Akwa Ibom state and their belief that he can as well transform Nigeria.

The group said they intend to purchase 10 other nomination forms for other category of aspirations on a bipartisan bases.

Meanwhile, Hayatu-Deen who picked his presidential nomination form said he joined the presidential race in order to transform Nigeria and address the insecurity and growing unemployment in the country, if elected as president.

Speaking on the security situations in the country after picking his form, Hayatu-deen said: “This is extraordinary times and calls for extraordinary solutions, we need to build up the size of the military, retrain and re-arm them, provide them with the motivational tools that they need so that they can fight this battle successfully.

“They should invest in intelligence assets, all these things are very important and it will take time to develop these kind of capabilities.

“We require Nigerians to also support them in this battle. We need to give them support, the government need to do everything possible to fight this ugly situation.”

Accordingly, he said, “My motivations to join the presidential race are very clear, I did not go into the race lightly, I have taught about it very carefully, I am different because I have a very unique resume.

“I am not your classic politician, I am a technocrat, all my life I have gotten things done. I have worked in major institutions as chief executive officer, and I understand quite a few issues.

“I understand why certain nations succeed and why some fail, I understand what it takes for a nation to be great, successful and I understand change management and I have been a turnaround manager.”

He added: “Human organisations are all the same, you just need to adopt. Nigeria today is in very serious trouble. I know what it takes to put people to deliver on the mandate of the Nigerian people, people with integrity.

“As an economists and haven gotten experience in dealing with issues, I think I have an understanding of what to do to settle the Nigerian issue. I have been a presidential adviser to three presidents, I was chairman of a committee on economy during the Buhari transition and we put in a beautiful report on finance and economy.

“I was chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group. With my resume I welcome the challenge.”

Commenting on zoning, he said: “This country has 210 million people, the constitution of Nigeria is very clear and all its relevant provisions, as to who is eligible to vote and be voted for.

“The electoral law of the land is clear as amended recently that anybody among these 210 million people is free to vote for who they want and to contest for any office. We are governed by the constitution.

“I am not aware of any referendum for the Nigerian people to vote on zoning, zoning is a matter of convenience for certain leaders and for parties to discuss and agree among themselves, it is not an imposition that everyone is bound to abide by.”

On his part, Ohuabunwa said he was in the presidential race to give birth to a new Nigeria where things work.

According to Ohuabunwa, “Today, you are all witnesses to history as I take a significant step towards my vision of leading like-minded Nigerians to build a new Nigeria that works for all.

“I have come to officially obtain the PDP form as an expression of my interest to contest for the office of President of Nigeria in the coming 2023 elections.

“By this step today, I am matching words with action, aspiration with sincerity, vision with seriousness, and a sense of responsibility with humility to confront the most urgent challenge of our time in Nigeria.

“What is this most urgent challenge? It is the challenge of rescuing Nigeria from the cliff of tumbling into absolute disaster. Yes, after almost eight years of the expiring visionless, wasteful and underwhelming ruling government, our country is now languishing in the throes of chronic retrogression and decay in all indices of nationhood.

“Unprecedented insecurity stalks the land and citizens’ lives are at the daily mercy of all manner of criminals across the country. Our economy gets more downgraded and distressed, with falling naira value, hyperinflation, disinvestment, industrial unrest and endless borrowings as some of the symptoms,” Ohuabunwa stated.

He explained that mass poverty had become the order of the day in Nigeria, as millions of Nigerians lack jobs and opportunities to earn a decent living, not to talk of attaining self-actualisation of potential and dreams.

He further stated that, “Corruption in the public sector has worsened under the current federal government, despite their so-called anti-corruption war. And injustice, nepotism, marginalisation and lack of equity in national allocation of resources, appointments and opportunities have further polarised Nigerians, instigating sectional agitations and regional disenchantment.

“Now, it is a new season of frantic politicking as power is about to change hands. The political landscape is crowded by politicians who claim it is their turn to rule. Few have a grand vision of how to transform Nigeria with political power.

“And that acute poverty of a grand vision among the political elite is what has led Nigeria into the abyss of degeneration in which we are today. My compatriots, is it not time for genuine patriots and visionaries to stop lamenting, postulating, advising, and practically step in to rescue our nation? “

Accordingly, he said, “It is time for a new Nigeria, and that is why I, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, am running for president on the platform of PDP in order to change the perennial national narrative of doom and gloom.

“Indeed, 2023 presents us the most opportune moment to enthrone a new transformational leadership that will help build a new Nigeria that ranks as a globally competitive first world country and where Nigerians are safe, fed, sheltered, empowered, happy and proud to be Nigerians.”

So far, the following aspirants have picked the presidential nominations forms under the PDP. They include Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Anyim Pius Anyim, Bala Mohammed, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Dele Momodu, Nyesom Wike, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Peter Obi, Mrs. Oliver Teriala Diana and Sam Ohuabunwa

Also, the governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Umar Fintiri picked form for his second term re-election bid.

In the same manner, Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel has picked a senatorial nomination form.

