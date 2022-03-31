Groups Buy Guber Forms for Bafarawa’s Son

* Shagari joins governorship race

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto



As the race for the 2023 gubernatorial election gathers momentum in Sokoto State, 15 youth groups in the state have purchased expression of interest and nomination forms for S to contest the post on the platform of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP).

Speaking on behalf of the groups, Alhaji Nura Farouk said the groups comprise youth who believe in the capacity of Sagir to lead Sokoto State.

He maintained that as a commissioner, Sagir performed excellently well, hence the need to call on him to contest in the governorship race come 2023.

“Our call is hinged on the capacity of Sagir. We are all in Sokoto, we know the father, he was a former governor of this state and he performed excellently and we believe as a young man, Sagir will do better,” he stated.

Responding, Sagir thanked the groups for the confidence reposed in him, saying he will never disappoint them if given the mandate to govern the state.

He noted that it is time for the youth to take their destiny in their hands.

Meanwhile, six groups from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State, led by Ibrahim Umar, have renounced their party and are now members of the PDP.

The groups said their decision to dump APC is to join hands with Sagir to make sure he emerges the governor of the state in 2023.

Sagir, who is the current Commissioner for Environment in Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s government, had last week visited the party’s secretariat to intimate them of his intention to run for the governorship election come 2023.

He hinged his decision on the pressure mounted on him by friends, party members and others to throw his hat into the ring.

Reeling out his blueprint, he said he would focus on education, health, agriculture, youth and women empowerment.

He also promised to consolidate on the state infrastructure and improve on ease of doing business in the state, adding that he is “very qualified” for the state number one job in view of his experience in private and public sectors.

In a related development, a former Deputy Governor of the state, Murhtar Shagari, on Thursday declared his intention to contest for the governor of state on the platform of the PDP.

Briefing newsmen after meeting with PDP stakeholders at the party secretariat in Sokoto, Shagari said he is in the race to consolidate on the achievements of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The former Minister of Water Resources noted that he is one among a few politicians in the country that do not believe in jumping ship, hence a need to reward him for his loyalty.

He maintained that power comes from God and urged other aspirants to play the game according to the rules.

Responding, the chairman of PDP in the state, Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo, appreciated Shagari for the visit, saying the party would provide a level playing field for all the aspirants.

