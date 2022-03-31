Group Empowers Niger Delta Youths with Skill Acquisitions

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A group, Michael and George Etomi Foundation, has continued to affect the lives of the young people in the Niger Delta region through its various free skill acquisitions programme.

Recently, the group trained some youths in catering, hotel management, health, safety and environment; fashion, design and photography.

Speaking with THISDAY during the graduation and presentation of work tools for trainees in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Mr. George Etomi, said: “The programme is our little way of building technical capacity for the youths and making them believe that they can contribute positively to themselves, state and the Niger Delta region.”

He explained that “over the years, we have also followed on our trainees and beneficiaries to ensure that they actually engage themselves in the various professions they actually came through.

“The findings are highly encouraging as most of them have been meaningfully employed, while many others have

become employers themselves.”

On the reason he and his partners engaged in the empowerment programme, Etomi said: “We saw the need to assist our people to acquire contemporary skills that can put food on the table on daily basis, such as sewing, catering and safety training for industry.

“We have expanded beyond just training to presenting some actual materials to facilitate immediate practice of the acquired skills across the Niger Delta region.”

Also speaking, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Fama Walaku-Saya, explained that the organisation intended to train youths across the Niger Delta, with a view to growing technically suitable professionals and entrepreneurs that would help reduce unemployment in the region.

In his remarks at the graduation ceremony, Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, Akuro Tobin, who was in attendance, described the initiative as one worthy of emulation.

He urged the beneficiaries to appreciate the gesture by “using the skills so acquired to grow and become entrepreneurs who can also employ others too.”

