Freedom Network Announces New App Feature

Raheem Akingbolu

In its commitment to drive financial inclusion every day, Freedom Network, a leading multi-level agent banking network, is re-launching its platform to establish its position as a market leader in the Agency banking industry.

Being one of the first to get its super-agent licence in Nigeria, Freedom Network has come to understand the pains associated with running an Agency business in the country and has therefore re-launched its platform to be more user-focused by giving its different tiered users access to features that help with the everyday business needs of these stakeholders while ensuring their ability to be very profitable.

The revamped platform allows new and prospective agents to fully register as an agent on the Freedom App, eliminating the manual processes involved.

While connecting all participants of the agency banking ecosystem; agents, aggregators, state coordinators et al., the platform affords users the ability to request for POS terminals, replace bad terminals. seamless dispute resolution, create agents, create aggregators, access to 24/7multilingual and engaged support, download transaction history, all with competitive pricing options for stakeholders.

Commenting on the new development, Divisional Head Freedom Network, Chisom Egwuatu said “In a country of over 200 million people, official banking services are still out of reach for most Nigerians, with only about 8,000 bank branches, most of which are in major cities. However, because of the emergence of agency banking and mobile money models in Nigeria, more Nigerians are now financially included than five years ago. Both have been critical in expanding financial services access in a mainly underserved mass market. As a result, we are constantly iterating to ensure seamless processes and an enjoyable user experience. This is paramount if we must reach the last mile”

Freedom Network, powered by 3Line, creates access points for financial services across levels down to the grassroots through a network of Agents. Users can make transactions via various channels, such as a mobile app, Smart POS, and POS. These transactions include Cash Withdrawal, Fund Deposit, Account Opening, Bills Payment, Airtime Top-up, BVN Enrolment, Esusu Collection and more.

