Five Pupils Injured as School Bus Catches Fire in Ondo

Fidelis David

No fewer than 15 pupils have suffered life-threatening injuries following fire that gulfed a school bus belonging to Hope of Tomorrow Academy, a private school in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

THISDAY gathered that the inciden,t which occurred around 8am on Tuesday, caused serious anxiety and tension in the University community, as parents ran helter-skelter when they learnt of the sad incident.

THISDAY also gathered that the injured pupils were hurried to the nearby General Hospital in Iwaro Oka, after receiving first aid treatment at the scene of the fire incident.

An eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Olumide, stated that the driver of the ill-fated school bus, whose name was not given as at press time, was picking up the wards from their various homes when fire suddenly gutted the mass transit vehicle.

He said: “There was smoke in the sky and people ran to the area and it was discovered that it was a fire accident involving school children.”

It took the intervention of residents who were said to have immediately broke the rear shield after discovering that the doors of the vehicle were locked.

“Though no life was lost to the incident, but we heard one of the pupils have been rushed to Federal Medical Centre in Owo”, the source said.

However, efforts to get comments from the management and staff of the school proved abortive as they declined to talk with our correspondent.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, said: “I have been trying to get in touch with the DPO but his number is not connecting.”

