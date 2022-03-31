Firm Joins Food Distribution Logistics in FCT

Nosa Alekhuogie

A consumable delivery outlet, KASUA.com has joined the courier industry in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It sets to brings a market innovation that makes shopping a delightsome comfort, allowing for consumers to sit down in the comfort of their offices and homes, make their choices and specifications on food items to order, and delivered promptly to convenient locations.

Promoter of the new outlet, Prince Ose Osaghae, said KASUA.com would take the stress off consumers and end users, which is achievable via a superb e-Commerce platform and one-on-one means of transaction.

According to Osaghae, “KASUA.com is initiating a market revolution that gives (CARS) Comfortability, Affordability, Reliability and Satisfaction all guaranteed in a simple wholesome package.

“The target market for distribution are Hotels, Eateries/Restaurants; bank employees; Government ministries and parastatals; Military and paramilitary institutions, other private and public enterprises; Estates etc.

“KASUA.com operates a very effective logistic system designated to mapped out areas to deliver ordered items within the respective locations on a daily basis (Mondays through Sundays). Prospective customers will place their orders online or phone dedicated lines at least 24hours before delivery. All payments are made to conform with the cashless policy”.

