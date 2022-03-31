ENGIE Energy Rollouts Plan to Connect Electricity to 2,700 Centres

Raheeem Akingbolu

ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria has announced a new plan to connect about 2,700 un-electrified health centres in Nigerian communities. The project will stabilized electricity supply using renewable energy for four years, from August this year.

Managing Director, ENGIE Energy Access, Bankole Cardoso, said that through its Solar Home Systems brand, MySol, and its mini-grid business, it is equipped to meet the power needs of rural health centres.

The company said MySol’s range of small Solar Home Systems can power and improve service delivery significantly at primary health posts because of their low energy needs. For services at secondary hospitals, which are likely to own sophisticated diagnostic medical equipment, the much larger MySol Solar Business Solutions are available to cater to this range.

According to data from Sustainable Energy For All, Nigeria currently has 36,000 health centres of which 13,000 are without electricity. This health centre electrification project is closely aligned with ENGIE Energy Access’ mission to improve the livelihoods of people in rural Africa through renewable energy solutions.

ENGIE Energy Access will implement the electric power supply intervention program in four identified levels of healthcare provisioning. These include: Primary Health Centres with beds for emergencies and maternity; First Hospitals with 30-60 beds capacity; Secondary Hospitals with 60-120 beds capacity; and Tertiary Referral Hospitals with above 120 beds and capacity to undertake surgeries.

Whether it’s MySol’s range of small Solar Home Systems which can power and improve service delivery significantly at primary health posts because of their low energy needs; or MySol’s range of large Solar Home Systems which will increase efficiency at first hospitals, all levels of healthcare provisioning can and will be fully catered to.



