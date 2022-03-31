EKEDC Appoints Tinuade Sanda Managing Director

Peter Uzoho





The Board of Directors of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has appointed Dr. Tinuade Sanda as the company’s new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

EKEDC announced the appointment yesterday in a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr. Godwin Idemudia. It stated that the appointment makes Sanda the first female Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company.

By the appointment, Sanda takes over from Adeoye Fadeyibi, who was EKEDC’s MD/CEO for four years before he joined Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Tuesday.

The new CEO, according to the statement, was expected to consolidate on the successes achieved in the past few years while progressively advancing and charting a new course for efficient service delivery and excellent business sustainability.

The statement further stated that Sanda would lead the next phase of the company’s growth by aggressively reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial (ATC&C) losses, increasing energy reliability and availability and improving the distribution company (Disco)’s customer satisfaction index.

In 2013, she joined the company as the Chief Treasury and Taxation Officer and later became the Chief Accounting Officer, where she contributed immensely to the company’s growth by implementing revenue generation initiatives and overseeing critical projects.

She is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Institute of Management Consultants, US, and Institute of Professional Financial Managers, London.

She is also an Associate Member of the Risk Management Association of Nigeria, and the Institute of Directors Nigeria.

Sanda obtained a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Edinburgh Business School, Herriot Watt University, Scotland, UK, after graduating with a second-class upper in Financial Accounting from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

On December 5, 2020, she was conferred by the Senate and Governing Council of ICON University of Management Science and Technology, Benin, with a Doctor of Philosophy in Financial Management & Entrepreneurship.

