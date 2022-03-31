Edmark’s Multi-billion Naira Project to Tackle Unemployment

Mary Nnah

The Chief Operating Officer at Edmark City Development Company, Nigeria, Mr. Bien Wapanio has called on the government and private sector to invest in the Edmark City project, a luxury smart city in the heart of Lagos, aimed to reduce housing challenges and also tackle unemployment rate in the country.

Wapanio made the call in Lagos during the official launch of Edmark City luxury apartment that is now selling.

The Edmark City project is driven by a high sense of growth and development to the housing sector and the Nigerian economy.

Also, he said that the firm has awarded the superstructure contract for the entire project to Al Mansour Engineering and Contracting Limited, noting that Al Mansour is a company with a long standing track record and he believes that by working with them, Edmark City will achieve greater heights as a superstructure with quality finish.

“The iconic City located at Lagos Epe Express Road by 3rd roundabout, Lekki Phase I, Lagos, Nigeria is expected to be completed by 2024.

Wapanio noted that the property stands in a prime location and prestigious address making it a great investment towards a more modern, serene and conducive lifestyle, adding, “with urbanisation rates, climbing globally pressure is mounting to make cities more efficient, using tech and innovation to manage the challenge of urban sustainability”.

Wapanio, explained that “Edmark city was designed and shaped to create a modern and sustainable urban environment for people to shop, work, live, play at the heart of a growing city of Lekki.

“The city is in line with Lagos State government vision to be a mega-hub city. It will be the first iconic smart city and block chain-powered real estate in Africa. The property offers a one-stop-shop luxury living at an affordable price.

“This will be everyone’s most comfortable home – away from the traffic jam, mall living experience, and 24/7 security and electrical power”.

The chairman and CEO of Edmark International, Mr Sam Low Ban Chai in his address said; “Nigeria remains pivotal towards the growth of Edmark in Africa, and we remain invested to see its people and communities prosper through our vision and healthy living products.”

Ban Chai noted that as a means to give back to the people of Nigeria, Edmark remains in the country to continually contribute in infrastructural development and human resources, adding, “We see a long and bright future here.

