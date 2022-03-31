Brace Up for Task Ahead, IT Experts Counsel Nigerian Youths

Sunday Okobi

Nigerian youths have been enjoined to brace up for the task ahead of them, especially in the evolving digital world.

They were also asked to embrace the changes in the information communication technology (ICT) and position themselves to take advantage of the enormous opportunities in the digital era.

Experts from various walks of life stated this at a one-day summit tagged: ‘Achieving Consistent Goals’, organised for the youths by the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lagos.

The programme, which attracted several personalities, was organised under the auspices of Lagos Province 2, Israel Assembly, Young Adults and Youth Affairs.

The experts, included the senior partner, Verraki, Mrs. Abayomi Olarinmoye; the Chief Operating Officer (COO), MDXi Data Centre, Mr. Gbenga Adegbiji; and the General Manager for Digital Advisory Services, Wragby Business Solutions and Technologies Limited, Mr. Akin Ayodele.

While Ayodele spoke on ‘Digital Skills and Possibilities in a New World’, Olarinmoye delivered a paper titled: ‘Preparing Youths for the Disruption: New Opportunities, Critical Skills’.

On his part, Adegbiji delivered a paper titled: ‘Exploring New Opportunities in the Technological World’.

They averred that new skills are needed to meet up with the various issues presently plaguing mankind across the globe, as well as address the present developments and challenges facing the world.

The group of IT experts argued that these skills are needed in the present way of life which include complex problem solving, critical thinking, creativity, people management, coordinating with others, emotional intelligence, service orientation, negotiation, judgment and decision making.

Besides learning new skills, the experts enjoined youths and young adults to equip themselves with what is required in meeting the challenges in an ever changing world so that they can attain consistent goals in life.

“Learn new skills. Equip yourselves with the requisite knowledge and skills and your services will be demanded no matter where you are located on earth. Innovation is not restricted to Information Communication Technology (ICT) alone. There are innovations in agriculture, education, sales, language, marketing, banking, finance, construction, real estate and many other areas of human endeavours. Our world is changing fast, and we cannot afford to fold our hands and do nothing to improve ourselves so that we can be in a vantage position to maximise the numerous opportunities around us,” they added.

According to them, the pillars of the digital economy include mobile internet, cloud technology, artificial intelligence, metal bars, advance robotic, genetic engineering, block chain and virtual and automated reality.

Others are the internet of things, biometric technology, 5G technology, change in consumer behaviour, and cyber security.

In the question and answer session of the summit, the youths were given opportunities to get more insight into how to address issues that are peculiar to them.

The experts maintained that “diligence is vital in our advancement in life, and need to be given adequate attention in what we do.

“The secret of your success and the future you desire is in your daily routine. You must do the first thing first in line with your set goals and objectives. You cannot do it the other way round and expect tangible results.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

