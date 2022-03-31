Aruna Sets New African Record with S’final Berth in Qatar

Quadri Aruna has become the first African player to reach the semifinal stage of the WTT Star Contender after an outstanding 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-7) win over China’s Zhou Qihao in the quarterfinal stage of the Men’s singles in Doha, Qatar yesterday.

Aruna has now defeated three Chinese players enroute the semifinals in Doha. The Nigerian star defeated Liu Dingshuo in the round of 32 and also conquered Zhao Zihao in the last 16.

Following his passage into the semi finals, Aruna will face familiar opponent in South Korea’s Lim Jonghoon, whom the Nigerian will be looking to get his pound of flesh after his 1-3 loss to the South Korean in the round of 32 at the WTT Contender held at the same venue only a week ago.

The World Table Tennis (WTT) has described the performance of the Nigerian as out-of-the-world display. “Quadri Aruna has been China’s kryptonite in Doha.

The Nigerian superstar also added another name to his victims list, defeating Zhou Qihao 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-7) to advance to the Men’s Singles semi-final.

Most amazingly, he won the last two matches in straight games. Does this make the Nigerian World No.14 the new favourite to take the title?”, said WTT.

Today, Aruna will confront Korea’s Lim Jonghoon in the first semifinal clash of the Men’s Singles on table one in his quest to set a new African record.

The semifinal matches to be played today are to be streamed live on the World Table Tennis (WTT) website.

