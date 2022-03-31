Andela Launches New Platform to Power the Future of Work

Emma Okonji





Andela, the global marketplace for remote technical talent, yesterday announced the launch of its new platform designed to create a more direct, personalised, and successful hiring experience for both talent and recruiters.

The company, already known for its focus on high-quality global engineering talent from over 100 countries, has now expanded its offering to include designers, product managers, and data talent.

To reflect this growth, Andela is also unveiling its new brand identity, and these are coming shortly after Andela closed a $200 million Series E, valuing the company at $1.5 billion.

Speaking about the initiative, the CEO and co-founder of Andela, Jeremy Johnson, said: “Amazon, Apple and Netflix have changed every aspect of our lives, from how we shop to how we consume culture and everything in between. As a result, personalisation has become a basic expectation.”

According to Johnson, “This is why we have built our new platform to help talent find jobs that match more than just their technical skills. Instead, we help them find careers that match their lives.

“This works well for recruiters, too. Instead of wasting time sifting through resumes and screening calls, our platform identifies talent that fits their exact needs, helping companies find top talent in less than two weeks, and often in just two to three days.”

The Director, Andela Learning Community at Andela, Agnes Muthoni, said: “Our data-driven approach to connecting talent with global opportunities now offers personalised and bespoke experiences for recruiters and candidates alike.

“Talent can now choose offerings that better suit their skills and lifestyle, while recruiters can quickly identify and hire candidates with the right skills and experience for their organisation in as little as 48 hours, helping them increase efficiency and productivity.”

To get started on the new platform, hiring managers simply create a company profile, post a job, and can see their curated candidates instantly. Andela’s matching accounts for depth and breadth of skill requirements, timezone and working hour overlaps, industry expertise, and team fit, Muthoni said.

“Talent can see how well their skills match up to roles via a clean and easy-to-digest graph, helping users both talent and recruiters, visualise compatibility, including overlap in skills and preferences.

“The Andela platform is constantly learning, helping to refine its personalised recommendations. As users accept or reject recommendations, they are also asked for specific feedback. With each bit of feedback, the platform becomes more personalised,” Muthoni further said.

Alongside a new platform, Andela revealed a new visual brand identity meant to better reflect the evolution of both the company as well as the global talent industry that it has helped to spawn.

“It’s always hard to change a brand that’s become iconic. In many ways, Andela’s brand has been a source of inspiration to software developers around the world who share our belief that brilliance is evenly distributed.

“That said, brands have to evolve alongside the companies they represent. I am proud of what the team delivered and excited to show the new Andela to the world.” Johnson said.

