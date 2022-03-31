ALELE-WILLIAMS, GRACE TRULY AMAZING

Monday Philips Ekpe pays tribute to Grace Alele-Williams, former Vice Chancellor, University of Benin

I never imagined it would happen this way. I had planned that come December, I would visit Professor Grace Awani Alele-Williams and have yet another conversation, something that would equip me for a befitting tribute to a living legend, a remarkable and substantial 90 years old woman. I was warming up to engage and sift through the old age blues of a very impactful soul to further understand her very essence. But then, even with advancement in every field imaginable, how many existential factors are within the control of human beings anyway? Days after the passing of the one I called my dearest professor, I am still grappling with the painful reality.

Even with her rich and diverse sojourn on earth, the vice chancellorship of the University of Benin was, to many people, the most defining and intriguing period of the public service of Prof Alele-Williams. Here is why. As the tenure of one of the country’s seasoned university administrators, Prof Adamu Baike, drew to a close in 1985, the race to fill the space began in earnest. Eminently qualified aspirants within the community were, expectedly, very hopeful and they began to strategise but none of them saw the masterstroke coming. And from who else? According to a school of thought, former military President Ibrahim Babangida, Visitor to the institution, saw an opportunity to look the way of the long patient women of Nigeria by appointing one of them into the coveted position.

Looking back as a student who witnessed that period and, later, as someone who got to know Alele-Williams closely after her retirement, I realise that the factors that contributed to making Uniben a theatre of foibles and animosity during the larger part of her stay there were not entirely straightforward, though not totally unexpected. The shock of the appointment was a major element. It was bad enough that an outsider (She was then the Director of Institute of Education, University of Lagos) was being brought in to displace ‘bona-fide’ applicants. But being a woman whose credentials were still largely unknown accentuated that anger. So, what gave joy and a sense of fulfilment to the ‘Maradona’ in Dodan Barracks and the nation’s womenfolk failed to go down well with a chunk of the academic staff and student population. For them, the last of the first generation universities did not deserve that experimental treatment. One explanation that gained currency then was that the head of state had imposed his girlfriend on the university. Alele-Williams’ nickname – Mamangida – proceeded naturally from that jaundiced notion.

The cover headline of the June 16, 1986 edition of Newswatch magazine was characteristic and unmistakable. It read: Iron Lady of Benin. It chronicled the travails of a campus in transition. A portion of the “Preface to Cover” written by Ray Ekpu painted the phenomenon thus: “Several women are, today, moving, maybe slowly, but they are moving, from the kitchen and the bedroom into the boardroom and the executive suite; from the ground floor to the balcony and then to the top floor of the political or industrial pyramid. They are audaciously invading the turf that men had hitherto made their preserve and they are making some men uncomfortable. The walls of their (men’s) kingdoms are beginning to crack. They (men) are beginning to share the commanding heights with the ‘weaker sex,’ and you can hear the men cry: The Amazons are coming.”

So it was that the audacity and surprise that heralded the announcement of the mathematician’s placement were, on their own, recipe for instant hostility. Alele-Williams resumed in October 1985 but in November, what had looked like a cordial welcome quickly gave way to distrust and rancour. Psychologists saw a 53 years old mother frantically deploying defence mechanism against palpable male chauvinism. She probably felt that any sign of weakness from her would seal her doom in that unfriendly setting. For some of her former colleagues especially at Unilag, however, toughness or doggedness was not what she had to hurriedly imbibe for the new assignment. It was already an integral aspect of her personality.

Alele-Williams soon had a bagful of alleged transgressions: Disruption of existing hostel arrangement in favour of girls; cancelation of foreign study leave of some lecturers; cutting of water supply to Ekosodin (a nearby village); dissolution of student congress and union; rearranging sitting positions in the senate; initiating arrest of lecturers and students; proscription of perceived rebellious groups. Uniben was home to a number of leftist, socialist-oriented individuals and organisations in those days. The backlash came in the form of protests and court cases. The fact that she overcame the challenges in Benin, achieved tangible results and then went on to claim a second tenure was a function of fate, her faith and strength of character.

The record of firsts of the former pupil of Government School, Warri is rock-cast. First Nigerian female to obtain a doctorate degree in any field (PhD, University of Chicago, Illinois USA, 1963). First Nigerian female professor of mathematics. First female vice chancellor in Africa. A late former Prime Minister of Britain, Margaret Thatcher (from whom Alele-Williams earned another label), once told her in London that she could actually not think of any other woman in that capacity throughout the Commonwealth. Life does appear partial. Sometimes.

Even with those unique achievements and more, many people who encountered Alele-Williams could identify with her humility and sense of fairness. She embodied a fine blend of dignity and simplicity. It should be stated, though, that persons who insist on strict rules, discipline and excellence could be mistaken for being harsh, intolerant and high-minded. Part of the mystique of the holder of the national award of Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) was her ability to make the people she met comfortable with her. Not one to rub any social class in, her spirituality often showed in her devotion to prayers and counselling.

For me, the positive energies of this distinguished scholar which I witnessed and experienced will remain with me forever. Sometime around 2000, the National Association of Women Academics (NAWACS) wanted to inaugurate her as its grand patron. I was asked to assist in securing her resume and attendance of the event. A look at her CV convinced me that if Uniben students had access to adequate information about their VC, most of them would have treated her better and acted differently.

From then on, as I interacted more with the brilliant, elegant Itsekiri woman, my prejudices gradually gave way to informed appreciation. The day Alele-Williams knew I only possessed a first degree, she said, “Oh no! That’s not good enough for you. Go for higher degrees and ensure you choose my Alma Mater (University of Ibadan). She was among the second set of the then University College, Ibadan, in 1949 and graduated with B.A. Honours in Mathematics. I thought of my father who also adored UI and made my decision on the spot.

The day the Old Girl of Queens College Lagos filled the reference form for my doctorate programme, she looked at me and declared, “God willing, I will attend your convocation.” And, behold, years down the line, against her own comfort, she travelled to Ibadan a day before the event just to keep her promise. As she sat at the venue as my personal guest beside Emeritus Professor Ayo Banjo, former Vice Chancellor of UI, and as her presence was being acknowledged from the podium, I was thoroughly humbled and overwhelmed by emotions. Her loyalty, commitment and honour were at work. It was indeed a priceless, most memorable moment.

My dear mentor, mother and friend, I declare that my humble, mini library that you graciously visited the other day shall now be called: Prof Grace Alele-Williams Study. This token is my own little way of coping with your exit. You deserve a sound eternal rest.

Dr Ekpe is a member of THISDAY Editorial Board

