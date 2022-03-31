Agency Seeks NCC’s Collaboration on Development of Satellite Towns

Emma Okonji

Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), an agency of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has sought the support and collaboration of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) towards ensuring state-of-the-art satellite towns development, befitting of a federal capital.

STDD’s Coordinator, Obinna Ogwuegbu, made the call recently when he led an 11-member delegation on a courtesy call to the Commission in Abuja.

Ogwuegbu stated that the main objective of the visit was to intimate NCC’s management on the strides being made by the development agency on its mandate and to seek NCC’s buy-in toward ensuring availability of telecoms infrastructure in the satellite towns.

“The STDD is a Government Establishment operating under the Federal Capital Territory Administration, with a mandate to develop the Satellite Towns of the Federal Capital Territory by providing engineering infrastructure such as district infrastructure, rural/link roads, water and electricity supply, environmental sanitation, and town planning to the Satellite Towns,” he said.

He added that NCC, as the telecoms regulator, connected to facilitating digital connectivity infrastructure, would be requested to support STDD, facilitating the development and rollout of telecoms/engineering infrastructure across the satellite towns through its licensees and other initiatives.

Responding to the request, NCC’s Director, Human Capital and Administration, Usman Malah, who received the STDD’s delegation on behalf of the Commission’s Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the Commission remained fully committed to ensuring synergy in its working relationship with other agencies of government.



