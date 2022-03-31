2,200 Constituents Benefit from Senator Goje’s Business Empowerment Scheme





Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Youths numbering 2,200 from Gombe Central Senatorial Zone of Gombe State have benefited from Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje’s business empowerment scheme.

Comprising 1,000 males and 1,200 females, the youths were given various amounts of cash as startup capital for their respective businesses after they have been trained in various skills by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Although the various cash donations to the 1,200 females were not specified, each of the male youth received N30,000, amounting to N30 million.

Speaking shortly after the presentation of the funds yesterday, Goje urged them to utilise the money for the intended purpose, adding that it was in line with his vision of alleviating the sufferings of the people.

He was represented by his Special Assistant, Mr. Saidu Kumo.

Kumo said that Goje had initially supported the beneficiaries with food packages, as well as starter packs comprising sewing machines, power generating sets to boost their business.

He expressed Goje’s worry over the increasing rate of youth unemployment in the state, with its attendant consequences on the society.

He said: “This programme is aimed at eradicating poverty and empowering our youths in Gombe Central to have access to economic wellbeing.

“This has been the tradition of Senator Goje’s politics to empower people since the return of this democracy to get employment directly or indirectly.”

Kumo said the purpose of the seed capital is to encourage self-reliance as well as to eradicate poverty and unemployment and boost the macro economy of the state.

He confirmed that the programme is a part of the senator’s constituency project, who “has been doing so many things, including building schools, mosques, hospitals, providing buses, ambulance and executing rural electrification projects.”

Also speaking, the State Coordinator of NDE, Mr. Hassan Mustapha, lauded the efforts of Senator Goje, adding that the senator is the first person to collaborate with the NDE on empowerment of constituents.

Mustapha revealed that the beneficiaries were trained across different sectors of the economy in order to be relevant in their business pursuits.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the money to improve their businesses for the good of their families and communities.

