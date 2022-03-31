2023: Delta Varsity Lecturer Declares Governorship Ambition

* Vows to dislodge Ibori’s political dynasty

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A lecturer in the Department of Engineering, Delta State University, Dr. Goodnews Agbi, Thursday obtained a form to contest the 2023 governorship election in Delta State on the ticket of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

Agbi and some notable Nigerians, including Messrs Audu Ogbeh and Anthony Alabi, instituted a court case that lasted about eight years against a former Delta State Governor, James Ibori.

The case, which started in 2004 at a High Court, terminated at the Supreme Court in 2012.

Addressing journalists after he obtained his nomination and expression of interest forms, Agbi said he would contest the governorship election on the platform of the NNPP.

He said Anthony Alabi, his co-plaintiff in the celebrated criminal case against Ibori, would serve as his deputy.

He vowed to dislodge the structure put in place by the Ibori political dynasty in Delta State since 1999.

He alleged that the state had not witnessed any meaningful development or progress since the members of the Ibori political dynasty had been ruling the oil rich state.

He said: “New Nigerian Peoples Party has a national spread compared to some of the regional parties like the Social Democratic Party which is mainly in the South-west and the African Alliance which is in the East and other personalised party.

“The essence of choosing the NNPP is that we have been in the field before where our fingers were burnt because of what we were doing for Delta State then and for Nigeria but this time, we want to come out with something big.

“We want to come out and take on the oligarchy in Delta State. We want to challenge the status quo. The dynasty has been put in place since 1999 till now. Members of the same group have been handling over to each other and the state has not experienced any form of improvement.

“Among all the states in the South-south, Delta State is the worst in terms of development. There is no legacy project. There is none you can point to as outstanding projects unlike other states in the region.

“We are the highest oil producing state and yet, there is nothing to show for it.

“Posterity will not forgive us if we fail to act now. That we fought Ibori when he was in office as governor is not the issue. People will ask us what we did to correct the situation.

“That is why the two of us put heads together and solicited funds from our friends who believe in our course of rescuing Delta from the clutches of the oligarchy.

“We want to fight them with the NNPP. We know that both the PDP and the APC are entrenched but we will give them a good fight, a good run for their money.

“What matters is credibility. People know us before and they know what we can do. We can do the unthinkable with the new Electoral Act. Money would play a lesser role in the whole thing. Sincere people will join us.”

