Universities’ Curriculum Must Be Innovative, Technology-driven, Says Fayemi

Victor Ogunje





Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday stressed the need to rework the current curriculum of Nigerian universities in order to revive the country’s debilitating tertiary education.

Precisely, he said the present curriculum should be patterned towards making graduates innovative and technology savvy.

Fayemi said the litany of crises confronting the nation could be subdued and addressed with innovative ideas and meaningful contributions from scholars, widely regarded as the nation’s eggheads and reservoirs of knowledge.

The governor said this while speaking at the combined 25th and 26th convocation and 40th anniversary of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, where 16,428 graduands were conferred with different degrees.

Expressing regret over the decline in the quality of education at the tertiary level, the governor advised stakeholders in the education sector to bring forth innovative ideas that would help in revamping the nation’s university system.

Fayemi, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Bimpe Aderiye, said his administration would continue to play its role in the areas of financial and moral support towards making the university a world class ivory tower.

“It is important to note that no problem is insurmountable, a confirmation that the current challenges in our nation and the world at large, bothering on security, economy and politics and challenges that we will all overcome individually and collectively if we can persevere and look inwards.

“The government on its part shall continue to support the good initiatives and innovation put up by the university management and would not renege in doing what is considered best for the university in all circumstances.

“Our government is not relenting and will leave no stone unturned until the wishes and aspirations of the founding fathers of our dear university are met,” he added.

While commending the university management for their untiring efforts and the rapid transformation being witnessed in the institution, the governor revealed that the latest Webometric ranking which placed EKSU as the 14th overall best and 2nd best state university among all universities in the country.

He congratulated the graduands for the successful completion of their programmes in the university, advising them to put to use all they have learnt in the four walls of the university, urging them to be problem solvers in the society.

In his submission, the Vice Chancellor of EKSU, Professor Edward Olanipekun said the university in the last 40 years had made significant milestones in its core mandates, noting, “the past 40 years in our university has been a period of growth, trials and tempest. “

In his admonition to the graduands, the VC said, ” As you leave this university as our valued ambassadors , please do not forget that learning continues throughout life, I can see in you a mix of new entrepreneurs, potentials employers and bundle of talents going into the labour market.”

