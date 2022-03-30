Staying True to Myself Stands Me Out from the Pack – Says Singer Adline Owens

Music, like any other art form, is arguably competitive in nature, both the art and its creators. The music industry, anywhere, is one of the toughest and hardest to break into. Every day, millions of artistes create art and vie for the public’s attention and acceptance.

Many artistes feel compelled to perform or display their work in certain ways in order to be recognised or appreciated. Most of them, sadly, lose themselves and their creative juices in the process.

One artiste, however, who will not trade her uniqueness for anything in the world is UK-based Nigerian singer-songwriter, Oloton Adline with the stage name Adline Owens.

Since she discovered music at the age of six and started out professionally in 2012, the singer has not only weathered storms but has also enhanced and exploited her craft, produced an incredibly rich discography, and established herself as a highly talented and varied musician and performer.

While many artistes are easily miffed and dissuaded by opinions and trends, Adline Owens chooses to surrender herself to good music just the way it comes from within.

“I have been doing music for quite some time now, and I’m privileged and blessed to have met a lot of people with good feedback and bad criticism.

“And with all the experience I have gathered over the years, I can tell you for sure that what stands me out from the pack is me being me, not jumping on trends, and not being restricted to a box or pressured to be a certain way,” she expressed.

Just letting the music take its course in the studio and going with the way she feels makes music magical. According to her.

Adline Owens is not just a household name in Nigeria, where her roots are from. Her recording act has dominated and made a mark in the UK and European music scenes. She has released beautiful records and thrilled audiences across the globe.

Professionally, she began singing in 2012 as a backup singer for a well-known Austrian rock/pop band, BassRunner Music.

Her debut EP, Blind Love, was released the

same year and since then has amassed soundclip filled with hits such as Feel The Rush, Watch Me Become A Star, Can’t Stop My Love, Pickup, Love Me Jeje, and Whine among a host of others.

The singer elegantly blends and switches between R & B, reggae, afro soul, and afro-pop genres, exposing more of the fluidity and dynamism of her boundless creativity and artistry.

Her next release, “SO GOOD,” is set for release. She describes the music as a feel good song about appreciating the people in “our lives, beautifully made to suit all moods and seasons”. The soft, smooth jam was produced by King OTP.

The multi talented Nigerian virtuoso of Benin descent draws musical inspirations from legends such as James Morrison, Michael Jackson, Fela, Bob Marley, Lauryn Hill, Whitney Houston and others.

In a world where originality is overrated, Adline Owens has chosen to remain true to herself and her craft, creating musical legacies and conquering the world with her craftsmanship.

