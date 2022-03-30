Police Parade Fake Female Constable, Rescue Four-year-old Child Abducted from School in Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a fake female police constable, one Miss Caroline Udeme, with police uniform and identity card.

Also operatives of the Anti-Child Theft of the State Police Command have rescued a four-year old girl, Aisha Rayanu, abducted from the Methodist Township Primary School at No 34 Chubb Road, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state.

The fake female constable had defrauded one Ms. Loveth Ifechineke and Ms. Joy Joseph of the sum of N500,000 at Itam market, in Itu Local Government Area of the state.

“On 15/3/2022, at about 18.16 hours one Miss Caroline Udeme of Idoro Road, Uyo, 24-years old, was arrested in police constable uniform along with a police identity card. Suspect has defrauded one Loveth Ifechineke and Joy Joseph all of Itam market of cash and items worth over N500,000. All the suspects will have their day in court as soon as investigation is completed,” the police said.

Little Aisha was abducted by one Favour Nwachukwu, aged 20, who reportedly stormed the school and abducted the victim and took her to Akpabuyo LGA in Cross River State to her boyfriend, an ex-militant, as a replacement for her own daughter who was also allegedly stolen.

The suspects were paraded yesterday at a media briefing at the State Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan- Abia by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko Macdon.

He described the incidents as unfortunate, saying that all the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

He said that little Aisha was kidnaped on January 18, 2022, and taken to a camp at Esighi community in Akpabuyu LGA of Cross River State until she was rescued on March 17, 2022. Her name was changed to Mirabel by her abductors.

The PPRO said the suspect had confessed to the crime and lauded operatives of the command for their intervention that led to the rescue of the little girl.

“On January 18, 2022, at about 5p.m. one Shuiabu Rayanu of No. 1 Sani Ogun Road, Ikot Ekpene, reported that on the same date, she took her children to Methodist Township Primary School, No. 34 Chubb Road, Ikot Ekpene, and that at the close of school she went to pick them but could not find her four years old daughter, Aisha Rayanu.

“On enquiry, she found that an unknown person has gone to school and took her away to an unknown destination. On receipt of the case, detectives of Anti Child Theft, SCIID, Uyo, tactically and painstakingly traced and arrested one Favour Nwachukwu Prince of Ikot Effiom Estate, Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State.

“She confessed to the alleged crime that she went to the said school and abducted the girl and took her to her boyfriend, an ex-militant, in a camp located at Esighi, Akpabuyo Local Government Area in Cross River State in replacement for her own child that was stolen.

“Little Aisha whose name was changed to Mirabel, had been with the said ex-militant till her rescue on March 17, 2022, by detectives from the Anti-Child Theft section. Though she has since been reunited with the family, they are here with us at the headquarters,” Macdon said.

