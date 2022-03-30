PAMO as Choice Institution for UTME Candidates

With a competitive edge of having full accreditation of all its courses and programmes by medical and health professional bodies, including the National Universities Commission, PAMO is fast becoming the destination of choice for studies in medical sciences at the 2022/2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, writes Ugo Aliogo

As the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) commenced the sale of UTME forms for the 2022/2023 academic session, one institution rated high for medicine and allied medical courses is the PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Port Harcourt.

Current statistics seen by THISDAY revealed that candidates seeking admissions into universities to study medicine, nursing, and allied courses are making the school one of the lead choices given the quota set by the university.

The four-year-old university has maintained its high standards. Known for an unrivalled level of discipline and quality education and being Nigeria’s first private medical university solely committed to pursuing only courses and programmes in the medical and allied field, PAMO offers anatomy, biochemistry, human nutrition and dietetics, pharmacology and physiology, Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) and nursing.

Since its establishment, the institution has been playing a key role in nation-building by moulding the teeming youths through its teaching, research and community services. The university’s target is to be a leading institution dedicated to quality teaching, learning, research and community service. It places a premium on the development and welfare of its staff and students.

Envisioned as a melting pot of the society that embraces cultural diversity, the institution provides an atmosphere for an all-inclusive campus. As a result, its focus is to attract quality staff and students capable of competing at the highest level locally, regionally and globally. Well-equipped and furnished to world standard, it is situated in a serene environment in Port Harcourt.

Last December, the first set of students (21) graduated from the institution’s Department of Anatomy, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, and Physiology. Conceptualised as a world-class institution, PAMO is dedicated to building healthcare workers, including medical doctors and nurses in the country. It has zero-tolerance for vices, including cultism, frowns upon indecency, providing a dress code for students and staff.

PUMS’ facilities include laboratories, library facilities and hostels with ensuites, constant water supply and a 24-hour power supply policy. One of the university’s strengths is having an existing teaching hospital established by its founder, a renowned medical doctor. The hospital, PAMO Clinics and Hospitals Group, was established in the 1980s. It has been at the forefront of providing high-class medical services for nearly 40 years.​

This means that the hospital has been aiding students right from the early stages. The management is building a four-storey building on Aba Road to house a comprehensive teaching hospital. Besides, the school signed a memorandum of understanding with the Rivers government and the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, allowing its students to visit the teaching hospital for clinical training until the building of the PAMO teaching hospital is completed.

Its accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC), Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Medical Laboratory Council, etc., made it the first choice for people seeking sound medical education and who want to graduate on time.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Michael Diejomaoh, said that with PAMO University’s establishment, Nigerian students seeking to study medicine do not need to travel overseas.​

“We can provide full medical training to all our students here at PAMO University. With PAMO, there is no need for any Nigerian to send their children overseas for training. They can equally receive that here in PAMO and even at a cheaper rate,” he explained. “Our ultimate plan, with time, is to have an elective period to expose our students to vaccine training in a short period of two to three months, rotating between the US and a partnering university.”

At the recent convocation of the university, parents and guardians could not conceal their joy that theit children and wards graduated at the record time of four years when their counterparts in other schools, particularly public schools, were still battling with academic work.​

Those who spoke to THISDAY commended the institution.

“I can tell you that from the bottom of my heart that private universities and, in fact, PUMS in particular, is the way to go,” Mrs Abigail Nwosu said. “I don’t mind putting all my four children here. As a matter of fact, my second child, a boy, is here. I will make sure that the third and last child will come here to school. I like everything about the place – the serenity, hostel and basic facilities, security, ICT and equipment. Everything is excellent.”

A former student of the school, who preferred anonymity, said it is a dream come true to graduate from such a prestigious institution.

“Many of my mates that we gained admission to schools, within the same year, who are in public universities are still in their 200 level. I can’t believe that. This is either due to strike by various unions in the public university system or the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19. In our case, there was no strike for the four academic sessions we were in school, and during the lockdowns, we were all hooked on online learning which is the new way to go now. Thanks to PUMS for all they have inculcated in me. I will forever be grateful.”

