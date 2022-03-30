Ortom: I’ve No Reason to Resign from PDP Zoning Committee

Chuks Okocha



Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that he has no reason to resign as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zoning Committee ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor was reacting to a news item credited to Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) led by one Yerima Shettima who had accused governor Ortom of compromising his position for receiving his Rivers state counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Wike was in Makurdi Sunday, March 28 where he declared his presidential ambition to contest for the 2023 presidential elections.

Shettima had alleged that the N200 million donated by Governor Wike to help rebuild the burnt Katsina Ala and High Level Makurdi markets in Benue state was to compromise Ortom.

But in swift reaction, Ortom berated Shettima for being insensitive to the plight of the distressed people of Benue and wondered how a gesture to distressed people would compromise him.

“I am shocked that some people can be insensitive to the plights of others who are distressed. What my brother Governor Wike did was to identify with our pains and offered succor to the best of his ability,” he said.

Ortom pointed out that he is only “first among equals and not a dictator to impose any idea on members of the PDP zoning committee who are distinguished Nigerians who have excelled in their careers in life. So, for anyone or group to come out to suggest that one man will impose his will on the other 36 members is insulting.”

“Members of this committee will work out the best for this country and Nigeria will be better for the outcome of our assignment,” he stated.

On allegations that he was given money to influence him, Governor Ortom declared: “This is not the first time Wike will donate money to Benue State. Wike has been one of the people in this country who have contributed to the upkeep of the more than 1.5 million Benue people living in IDPs.”

“Wike has also donated money to other states including some in the north. That did not make news to this so called Arewa Youths. Besides, he is not the first presidential aspirant to come to Benue to identify with our plight,” he added.

According him, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was in Benue to consult with us a couple of weeks ago and he donated the sum of N50 million to the IDPs. Then, Shettima and his Arewa youths did not see anything wrong with that and they did not ask me to resign.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we, in Benue state have no hatred for any one of group of people. We will receive and accord due respect to any Presidential aspirant who come to consult us over his or her political ambition,” the governor maintained.

“So, it is hypocritical for this faceless group to twist this narrative of Wike’s visit is unfair and uncharitable. We must be open to all so that we get the best out of many that have come out to rescue this country from the misery the APC government has put us into,” the governor maintained.

Ortom reiterated that he will carry out the assignment diligently, honestly and will be guided by a good sense of justice and fairness to all.

2023 Zoning: We’re leaving Come Out With An Acceptable Position To All, Says Ortom

Meanwhile, Ortom has said the committee will come out with an acceptable position for all. The governor, who briefed journalists at the end of their second meeting which lasted for more than three hours in Abuja said: “the meeting was peaceful without any tension.”

“The meeting is yet to be concluded. We have adjourned till Tuesday next week the same time, same venue. And until we conclude the proceedings, there is not much to say. So far, all the members are quite understanding. There wasn’t any form of tension.”

According to him, “all the members understand ourselves that zoning is very key and we are looking at it that at the end of it all, we will do something that everybody will accept and we will go ahead as one big family and win the 2023 elections.”

The committee is made up of 37 members drawn from the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Also the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar confirmed being part of the consensus meeting to adopt a consensus candidate for the party.

He said in his verified tweeter handle that he was part of the consensus meeting. Atiku said: “I had a meeting tonight with Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal, Bala and Bala Mohammed Hayatudden to discuss the future of our party and Nigeria. I look forward to continuing our dialogue and building #OneNigeria.”

Also, a group, the PDP Social media observer yesterday paid N40 million for both the Expression of Interest and Presidential nomination for the River State governor, Nyesom Wike.

After collecting forms, the proceeded to Wike residence and handed over the PDP presidential nomination forms to him.

The presidential nomination forms was presented to Governor Wike by the former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Suleiman Nazif who told Wike to go and win presidential ticket of the party and subsequently win the presidential election and rescue the ship of the nation from sinking.

The form was presented to Wike in the presence of the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, former Rivers State Governor, Celestine Omeha.

