Ogun Empowers 22,000 Residents

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun said his administration has given economic empowerment to no fewer than 22,000 residents of the state.

Specifically, the governor said the Agricultural and Multipurpose Credit Agency (OSAMCA) has disbursed over N850 million to beneficiaries across Ogun State, to further create employment opportunities and generate wealth to the people.

The governor made this known while declaring open the 11th Gateway International Trade Fair with the theme: “Harnessing the Agricultural Value Chain for Sustainable Industrial Development,” organised by the Ogun State Chambers of Commerce Mine and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA) at Abeokuta.

A statement quoted Abiodun to have said: “The OSAMCA has disbursed well over N850 million to 22,000 beneficiaries throughout the state. This is part of our efforts to create employment opportunities and generate wealth. I want to call on our people to take advantage of this opportunity and expand their business capacity.”

The governor added that his administration had inaugurated Business Environment Council in a bid to promote and facilitate trade, declaring that the initiative had also created an avenue for entrepreneurs to seamlessly float their respective businesses in Ogun

He further hinted that the automation of Business Permit (BPP) launched last year, was to improve the state’s Ease of Doing Business, noting that it would safe time, increase revenue and reduce leakages.

While pointing out that the trade fair was an opportunity to explore the agricultural and industrial sectors to further sustain the state’s economy, Abiodun disclosed that the state, has been selected as one of the states in the country for the implementation of the Special Agro Processing Industrial Zone supported by the African Finance Development Bank, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the federal government.

He maintained that the Special Agro Processing Industrial Zone to be based at the Agro-Cargo Airport at Ilishan-Remo, would process agriculture produce before they are exported.

The governor commended OGUNCCIMA for its positive impact in promoting trade and investments and being a rallying point for traders and buyers, pledging that his administration would assist the body to increase the level of commercial and industrial activities in the State.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, noted that the trade fair, has impacted positively on micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) by offering market opportunities and the platform for networking among entrepreneurs.

On his part, Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina stated that the present administration has transformed the state’s agricultural sector enabling farmers to produce raw materials and linking farmers with industries.

In his welcome address, President, OGUNCCIMA, Wasiu Olaleye, said the trade fair was part of efforts to raise the agricultural and industrial profile of the state in addition to various initiatives of the government, including the Public Private Partnership policy aimed at creating enabling environment for businesses to flourish.

