Octogenarian, Others Protest Non-payment of N1bn Demolition Compensation in Osun

Yinka Kolawole



An 85-year-old, landlord, who led other landlords and landladies in a peaceful protest over the Osun State Government refusal to pay them over N1 billion compensation for demolition of their houses in order to pave way for road construction, has called for immediate payment of their entitlement.

The octogenarian, who led the affected Landlords and Landladies Association in the protest, carried placards with various inscriptions, urging the state governor to “redeem your pledge and pay us our compensation, our people are dying.” among other inscriptions

The affected landlords and landladies were drawn from Olokoro, Olonda, Old Garage, Ajegunle, and Igbona among other areas in the state.

Speaking with THISDAY, the Chairman of Landlord and Landladies Association, Mr. Oladejo Moshood, said no fewer than 14 affected persons have reportedly died since 2012 till date.

He said the deceased persons have waited for a long time for the government to pay their compensation for demolishing their houses but all to no avail.

According to him, apart from those who have died, many who are still alive are facing serious challenges with their families.

He stated that they have gone to borrow money from the bank and various cooperative societies to start re-building or re-constructing their destroyed buildings, saying most of them and their family have no place to lay their heads.

Moshood said: “We are here to call on the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, to please pay us our compensation running into N1 billion which was promised since 2012 during the regime of the immediate-past state Governor, Rafiu Aregbesola.

“I can tell you that over 14 landlords and landladies have died due to hardship and non-payment of their compensation.

“Many of us are ill and don’t money to take care of our health. This is why we are calling on the state government to fulfill its promise made to us since 2012 because some of us are dying and are indebted to banks for borrowing to re-construct our demolished building.”

Others, who spoke separately with THISDAY, lamented their state of suffering for 11 years, adding that many of them who borrowed money from the bank to re-construct their houses are now facing indebtedness from banks and other area where they have gone to borrow money.

