KLM Promises Sustainable Contribution to Nigeria’s Economy, Celebrates 75 Years

Emmanuel Olorunda-Otaru

KLM Airline has promised to continue to contribute to Nigeria’s economy through sustainable efforts, as the oldest airline in Nigeria and the world celebrates its 75 years of taking to the Nigerian skies, last Saturday in Lagos.

The Embassy of the Netherlands in Lagos, has also expressed happiness with KLM Airline, the Dutch company for its resilience and continuing operations in the country.

While reminiscing on the airline’s debut to the country, the Consul General of the Kingdom of Netherlands in Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr. Michel Deelen, said that in those days, people used to come to Nigeria by boat, but the coming of KLM with a DC4 aircraft in 1947, changed the narrative to the skies, with strong backing by the Dutch government.

He said since then, KLM has been flying Nigeria all over the world and the world to Nigeria, with their state-of-the-art aircraft with comforts.

Within these 75 years, the airline said it has become a major player in the region, backed by a strong global network, connecting Africa to the rest of the world with its strategic partners. ‘’This milestone demonstrates the market’s strong confidence in the brand and the strengthened partnerships between Nigeria and the Dutch governments’’.

‘’We are delighted to be celebrating 75 years of KLM taking to the Nigerian skies, showcasing our commitment to our customers. Sustainable as possible, and further enhance the travel experience of our Nigerian customers.’’

‘’KLM now maintains its network as much as possible. Together with her sister company Air France, they now offer up to 15 weekly flights out of Nigeria, making it the oldest and biggest operator out of Nigeria.’’

According to the airline, ‘’In the past months, we have seen demand for air travel increasing as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in the Netherlands and other EU countries. KLM has responded by expanding capacity on European routes by 10 percent compared to last year, almost matching the 2019 pre-pandemic level. KLM also expects business travel to return, which is why frequencies are added to British, German and Polish routes.’’

In the same vein, the Country Manager, Air France-KLM, Nigeria, Christine Quantin, thanks Nigerian customers and the Ministry of Aviation who supported the airline over the years, saying that it has been 75 years of friendship with Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

