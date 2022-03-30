Insecurity: Army Trains Personnel on Planning

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The 8 Division, Nigerians Army, Sokoto has trained some of its soldiers and officers on Operational Planning Cadre in its efforts to tackle prevailing insecurity in North-west region of the country.

Speaking at the ongoing three days military training in Sokoto, Sokoto State, yesterday, the General Officer Command (GOC) in charge of the division, Major General Uwem Bassey, said the programme was targeted at exposing soldiers and officers, particularly the young ones, on how to prepare and plan for operations at any given period.

He said at present “our country (Nigeria) is bedeviled with several security challenges, and no challenge can be resolved without firstly studying it.”

The GOC added that the training was aimed at making its officers proactive, and introduce them to new techniques as well as refresh them on what they had already known about their operational experiences.

Bassey, who is the General Commander of the Multi Joint Task Force in the North-west region disclosed that the resource persons whom were drawn from military and paramilitaries organisation would trained the officers on international humanitarian and first aid, stressing that the training would go a long way in making them better planners, and tackling humanitarian issues that might arise in any operation.

General Bassey thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Farouk Yahaya, for his unflinching support for the Command.

