HOS Makes Case for Robust Gender Parity for Nigerian Women

Oluchi Chibuzor





The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has stressed the need to create robust policies to promote gender parity in the country.

She maintained that in the 21st century issues of gender balance and the need to accord women equal opportunities and allow them to achieve their full potential in societies have continued to gain momentum globally.

Speaking during a webinar recently organised by First Leadership Academy, a subsidiary of TL First Group, Yemi-Esan said despite an increase in the number of women occupying management positions around the globe, it was pertinent to note that the number was far away from the desired target.

Citing a global gender parity research in which Nigeria was not included by the World Economic Forum which noted that efforts to close the global gender gap increased from 99.5 years to 135.6 years, while in Sub-Saharan Africa where gender parity sits at 67.2 percent, the gap can be closed slightly quicker in 121.7 years.

She acknowledged that the evidence outlined in the report suggested that, “health emergencies and economic downturn have impacted women more severely than men, amplifying existing gender gaps and partially reopening gaps that are already been closed.

“This tells us that much needs to be done in order to achieve our aims and objectives. With the array of dynamic executives present from the public and private sector it will go a long way in building a strong pipeline for women with key leadership traits to dominate corporate boardrooms and to maintain gender balance in our nation.”

Represented by the Director, Leadership Management and Succession Planning, Mrs. Azeez Atinuke Margaret, the HOS acknowledged effort of President Buhari-led administration in ensuring gender equity and equality in the appointment of women into vital Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) across federal agencies.

“There is no doubt that the President Buhari led administration is sensitive to gender equality and appointment of women into vital ministries such as finance, budget and national planning etc, are seen as tremendous achievements that cannot be overemphasised,” she stated.

Earlier, the Group Managing Director, TL First Group, Dr. Olu Olasode, mentioned that celebrating International Women’s Day should not just be about appreciating women, “it should also be about doing something to address the imbalance in leadership and management.”

However, Yemi-Esan, added that, “the involvement of women in nation-building is an inalienable right as well as inescapable reality for holistic and comprehensive political, economical and social advancement in the modern world. Over time, some women who have been entrusted with leading roles to manage human and material resources have more often than not proved that with adequate backing they can perform credibly.

“While some progress has been made to overhaul impediments that limit their chances to contribute to development, a lot still needs to be done in the area of decision making.

“According to the United Nations, investing in women and respecting their rights is the surest way to uplift communities, organisations, countries and as well as achieve the 2030 agenda for sustainable development,” she said.

The programme was designed to highlight women’s accomplishments in overcoming obstacles on their leadership journey.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

