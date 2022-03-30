Gunmen Attack Plateau Communities, Kill Five

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Gunmen have attacked Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing three women and two men in the attack.

THISDAY gathered that the attacks occurred at Nzhwerenvi and Kpara villages last Monday night.

It was gathered that three other persons sustained gunshot injuries while a bus and scores of houses were burnt by the gunmen, who also carted away some motorcycles.

Spokesman for the Miango Youths Development Association (MYDA), Mr. Nuhu Bitrus, confirmed the attacks yesterday morning saying: “Our people have been attacked again, and five people have been confirmed killed.”

Bitrus said: “Three women were killed at Mararaban Tipper in Nzhwerenvi village; a man was killed at Kpara village, while another man was ambushed and attacked on Gero road from tin mining site and taken to the hospital where he later died.

“Three other persons sustained gunshots injuries and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital. A bus was also burnt and several motorcycles carted away.”

The names of those killed, according to Bitrus, included Talatu Benson, Talatu Danladi, Mama Danladi, James Yah, and Adamu Amedi, while those injured are Godiya Danladi, Redzie Ive and Alheri Danladi.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Ubah Ogaba, has not confirmed the attacks, but residents of the villages said policemen have arrived in the communities.

