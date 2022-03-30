Global Citizen Launches Campaign to End Extreme Poverty

Ugo Aliogo

Global Citizen has launched a new campaign aimed at addressing the issue of poverty now. A statement by the organisation said the year-long campaign, known as ‘End Extreme Poverty NOW – Our Future Can’t Wait,’ would focus on three critical issues: empowering adolescent girls across the world, breaking systemic barriers that keep people trapped in poverty, and taking climate action now.

The statement said the initiative is supported by the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed; President, South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo; President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema; Foreign Minister of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Environment of Rwanda Dr. Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya; Former Executive Director of UN Women Dr. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka; and Presidents of nations around the world.

The campaign would feature a calendar of major global events which would include the presentation of the Global Citizen Prize, the Global Citizen NOW Leadership Summit; the 10th Anniversary Global Citizen Concert in both New York and Africa, and the Global Citizen G20 Summit, which would be held in Bali, Indonesia.

In announcing his support for the campaign, President Ramaphosa said: “We join Global Citizen in continuing our stewardship to ensure a better world and future for all. The past two years have highlighted the devastating impact on humanity when we choose individual goals over the global good. Together, we have to take concrete actions that will create a better future for our planet and its people, now.”

The statement noted that Founder of Lebashe Investment Group, South Africa, Tshepo Mahloele would serve as the patron of the campaign in Africa alongside Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno.

“I am honoured and humbled to play a meaningful role that supports existing global efforts to deal with vaccine equity, challenge poverty and empower young girls. The neglect of these predicaments, including global warming, have a detrimental effect on the prospects of the citizens of Africa and this situation cannot be allowed to continue unabated. It is about time these matters are brought back on the global agenda. I am happy that the Global Citizen movement has reignited the debate about such critical matters and that it is continuing to keep Africa top of mind.” Mahloele said.

In his remarks, the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo said: “For Ghana, ensuring that we end poverty, empower young girls and protect the planet is of utmost importance. This is why we are joining Global Citizen in their 2022 campaign efforts together as one voice and as one community. There is no better time than now.”

On his part, the President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema stated: “Zambia is ready to collaborate with the global community on critical deliverables that will ensure we effectively address several socio-economic challenges in order to lift citizens out of extreme poverty. We are especially encouraged by Global Citizen’s sense of urgency in this campaign, and we extend our willingness to support these efforts.”

In his remarks, the Foreign Minister of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama averred: “It is alarming to learn that even during the Covid pandemic, the very rich have been getting richer and the very poor, poorer. This is untenable and a threat to the future of mankind. Global Citizen is right, we must be our brothers’ keepers. We must act right now.”

The Minister of Environment of Rwanda, Dr. Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya, hinted: “We are excited to be supporting Global Citizen in its campaigning efforts this year especially on climate change. Rwanda has placed green growth at the center of creating sustainable jobs, improving communities’ livelihoods and enhancing climate resilience across the board, and Global Citizen is an important channel for people to effect positive change. Its advocacy role can also raise global awareness to act on the challenges that Rwanda and other developing nations face because of climate change.”

The statement added that throughout 2022, Global Citizen would also rally millions of citizens to demand that the world’s top political and business leaders stop delaying action with longer-term timelines and focus on what we need to do here and now.

The Chief Executive Officer, Global Citizen, Hugh Evans said: “The global agenda to end extreme poverty, defend the planet and tackle inequity is in peril. And despite progress in a few countries before COVID-19 hit, the world was and continues to be wildly off-track from the 2030 target. This moment of crisis demands new urgency and a renewal of purpose. We need a new compact built on mutual trust and respect – one that lifts up the voices of the people whose lives depend on its success and who suffer from its failure. An agenda built by and with them, to a timeframe set by those who understand all too well that every lost minute is a whole new tragedy.”

