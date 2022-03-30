Give Us a Befitting Centre, Osun Arts and Culture Boss Appeals to Govt





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Executive Secretary, Osun Council for Arts and Culture, Mr. Samuel Adeniyi, has appealed to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration to build a befitting cultural centre for the agency to aid its smooth running.

Adeniyi stated this in Osogbo, the state capital, during the inauguration of the newly elected executives of the Radio, Television and Theater Workers’ Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), Council for Arts Culture Chapter.

He noted that “the centre is a rallying avenue for cultural value of the state cultural heritage and confirmation of its appellation as the citadel of culture and tradition.”

He commended Governor Oyetola for his continued efforts to improve the welfare of RATTAWU members and the entire workers in general.

The executive secretary further urged the state government not to relent in its efforts at providing latest modern equipment and accessories for the Osun State Broadcasting Cooperation and her sub-stations, adding that technology and innovations would enable broadcasting stations to be abreast of events with modern and digital transmission equipment in order to enable them enjoy the required patronage and audience.

Adeniyi added: “This is further borne out of the current airwave competitions considering the current proliferation of electronics media, because, audience senses are selective to quality productions.

“It is on good record that OSBC midwifed the establishment of the first radio and television stations in Osun State. This is why it is necessary for government to find lasting solution to the station in order for it to meet up with its counterparts in the world,” the Executive Secretary explained.

Adeniyi also maintained that services provided by RATTAWU in terms of information, education, entertainment to the general public, preservation and promotion of cultural heritage could not be undermined, hence the need for members to double their efforts so as to further make the service delivery achievable.

He, therefore, commended the efforts of the out-going executives for placing premium on the well-being of members of the chapter, saying that the cardinal aim of a typical labour union is to look for the well-being of its members.

While charging the newly inaugurated RATTAWU’s executives to sustain and build upon the achievements of the out-going officers and the entire members in the state, the executive secretary tasked them to continue to promote the programmes and activities of the state government in their various duty posts.

