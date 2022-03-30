Ghana’s Partey Derails Eagles’ Party to Qatar 2022 World Cup

*Angry fans vandalise Abuja stadium as Black Stars qualify on away goal

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles dream of a seventh appearance at the FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Qatar has been halted by Ghana’s Black Stars. It is the first time since 2006 that Nigeria will be missing from the Mundial.

After the first leg of the final playoff ended goalless in Kumasi last Friday, Black Stars played 1-1 with host Nigeria at the 60,000 capacity Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja last night and went through on the away goal rule.

Arsenal player, Thomas Partey fired Ghana into the lead barely 10 minutes into the game before William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty kick to level up.

Partey’s low low shot went through the grips of Francis Uzoho in a most bizarre manner. It was reminiscent of the same goal Tunisia scored Super Eagles at the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon to similarly end Nigeria’s campaign in the continental showpiece.

The away goal rule also ensured that the Ghanaians who missed the 2018 edition in Russia will be returning to global limelight like they did in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

For Eagles Interim Coach, Augustine Eguavoen, the defeat means another dent for the indigenous coaches who have been calling for an end to foreign managers for the senior Nigerian team.

Although he brought five changes to the starting lineup for an improvement over the squad that played the first leg in Kumasi, it was obvious Nigeria lost the ticket to Qatar from that initial goalless encounter.

Starting with the likes of Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman and Frank Onyeka as replacements for Innocent Bonke, Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon did little to change the fortunes of the team.

After Partey’s goal, Eagles drew level in the 22nd minute, when VAR ruled that Lookman was upended inside the box by Denis Odoi and skipper Troost-Ekong put away the penalty.

VAR again came to play in the 34th minute, when Victor Osimhen’s effort was chalked off for a clear offside. TV replay showed the Napoli striker was clearly ahead of the last Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku.

In the 59th minute, Osimhen’s improvised overhead kick from inside the box missed the Ghana goal not by much.

Coach Eguavoen made attacking changes by bringing on Odion Ighalo and Ahmed Musa as Nigeria went for broke late in this encounter but the Black Stars were resolute in their defending of the away advantage. Not even the coming of Shehu Abdullahi for injured Frank Onyeka made any difference.

Osimhen tried a spectacular kick in the 83rd minute as chances were few and far between for both teams in the dying minutes but it appears too little to cause any collateral damage for the Black Stars.

Angry Nigerian fans vent their annoyance destroying anything on sight shortly after Tunisian referee Selmi Sadok called off the game.

NIGERIA’S STARTING LINEUP:

Francis Uzoho – Calvin Bassey (Sadiq Umar 88), Ola Aina, Leon Balogun, William Ekong (Capt) – Frank Onyeka (Shehu Abdullahi 46), Oghenekaro Etebo (Ahmed Musa 78), Joe Aribo – Ademola Lookman (Moses Simon 61), Emmanuel Dennis (Odion Ighalo 78) – Victor Osimhen

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

