Forum Expresses Confidence in APC Women Leader

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Progressive Young Women Forum (APC-PYWF) has congratulated the new National Women Leader of the party, Dr Betta Edu, saying she would perform creditably.

In a statement signed by the President of APC-PYWF, Seun Bosede Osamaye and the National Publicity Secretary, Theresa Tekenah, the forum expressed confidence that Edu in discharging the functions of her office, would work competently, with dedication, excellence and high purpose, to help the party advance its policy and governance priorities.

The APC-PYWF urge all party members to support the new women leader, as the women wing has a lot to benefit from her varied skills.

The statement reads: “The PYWF wishes Edu a successful period in office as she takes on the onerous task of being the National Women Leader of the party. We have confidence that Edu in discharging the functions of her office, would work competently, with dedication, excellence and high purpose, to help the party advance its policy and governance priorities.

“She has our best wishes and encouragement and may the guidance and protection of God be with her as she begins the task. “We at APC-PYWF urge all party members to support the new Women Leader, as the women wing has a lot to benefit from her varied skills.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

