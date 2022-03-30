FoodCo Launches Its 15th Outlet In Arolugun, Ibadan



Leading omni channel retailer, FoodCo Nigeria Limited, has announced the opening of a new outlet in Arologun, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The launch brings the total number of brand outlets to 15, spread across Oyo, Lagos and Ogun States. It also consolidates FoodCo’s position as operators of the largest supermarket chain brand in Oyo and top five in the country.

Speaking on the new store, Ade Sun-Basorun, Chief Executive Officer, FoodCo, stated that the move is in furtherance of the company’s commitment towards meeting the growing demand for modern retail in the country.

He said: “We are excited to announce the opening of FoodCo’s 15th outlet. Given that Ibadan is the birthplace of the brand, FoodCo shares a special relationship with the city and we have continued to enjoy enormous goodwill and support from our teeming base of customers and well-wishers since we opened our first shop almost 40 years ago. We are optimistic that this new outlet will further strengthen the bond that exists between the brand and the city.

As a customer-focused brand, FoodCo’s values are built around delivering excellent customer satisfaction and growing the industry for the benefit of all stakeholders. This is a major motivation behind our investments in deepening modern retail penetration in the country in order to meet the increasing demand from the bourgeoning middle-class and sophisticated customer segment who crave the convenience, quality assurance and superior customer service that the sector offers.

Residents of Arologun and environs can be assured of top-quality groceries, household products, toiletries and apparel at the usual competitive price at the outlet. The outlet also has a Quick Service Restaurant which offers delicious local and international cuisine as well as tasty pastries so customers are guaranteed of a truly exciting experience.”

Established 40 years ago, FoodCo is a diversified consumer goods company with interests in retail, quick service restaurants, manufacturing and entertainment. The company operates the largest supermarket chain brand in South-West Nigeria, outside Lagos, and is currently only one of two omni-channel retailers in the country.

