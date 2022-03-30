FirstBank Scores Another First with Nigerian Derby Horse Racing Sponsorship

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited scored another first at the weekend in Kaduna as the it sponsored the Nigerian Derby, an International horse racing competition which climaxed at the Murtala Mohammed Square on Sunday.

Jockeys from Niger Republic won most of the trophies staked at the competition.

Riding a local breed horse, Chinada Mamman, the star of the competition won the first prize in the Governor’s Cup, after outgunning other competitors from Nigeria, Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Chad Republic for the event’s top prize of the N1million, leaving Buhu Mamane and Hadju Husseini in the second and third positions respectively.

It was the Nigerien Chinada again in the special Upper Class Division A, raced over 12-Furlongs where he outclassed his fellow competitors.

However, the high flying Chinada lost out in the Coronation Cup, Taloun A, Upper Class Division to Muka Boyi who won in the category, while Kamilu Joke came second, Chinada ducked in the third position while Kanta Mataye also from Niger Republic completed the top 4 winners in the category.

Kanta Umar won the Presidents Cup in the Thoroughbred breed B-Open Division and its attached cash prize of N1m.

Satisfied with the outcome of the event, Chairman, Kaduna Turf Club, Mohammed Lawal Ibrahim, commended FirstBank for throwing its weight behind the championship, saying the financial institution’s support contributed immensely to the success of the championship.

While urging FirstBank of Nigeria Limited to continue to play its leading role in sports sponsorship, Ibrahim said their effort has greatly helped in building peace, development and growing tourism in the country.

The Sixth Nigerian Derby International Horse Racing Championship held as part of the programmes put together to celebrate the coronation and first year anniversary of the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Nuhu Bamali.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

