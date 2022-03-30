FEC Approves N33.81bn Projects for Works, Justice, Industry Ministries



* Okays N498.85m lie detecting equipment for NDLEA



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) rose from its weekly meeting on Wednesday with an approval of various contracts worth N33.81 billion for projects in three ministries namely Works and Housing, Justice and Industry, Trade and Investments.

It also gave the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) the go ahead to procure a lie detector equipment at a cost of N498.85 million to enhance the performance of the anti-drug agency.

The Council, at its virtual meeting, which President Muhammadu Buhari presided at the State House, Abuja approved the contracts based on the memos presented by the ministers of the respective ministries.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola, stated that the first memo approved for his ministry was for the augmentation of the contract of the Zaria-Funtua section of the Zaria-Sokoto-Birnin-Kebbi highway.

According to him, the augmentation was for N9.446 billion, an increase, which brings the contract price to a total of N16.924 billion.

His words: “The augmentation caters for an extension of the scope of works on that section from 26 kilometres to a total of 64 kilometres. It also caters for the improvement of the pavement from a laterite-based pavement to a cement-based, concrete-mixed, stone-based pavement. It also makes provision for extensive drainage works to accommodate increasing rain flow and flooding patterns that we have observed in the last few years. Council approved that memorandum.”

He added that the second memorandum was presented by the m inistry on behalf of one of its parastatals, the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), which has statutory responsibility for maintenance and rehabilitation of certain roads.

He said based on FERMA’s request, FEC approved contracts to rehabilitate Kwara-Peta-Milda road in Borno State in favour of Messrs. CBC Global Civil Engineering and Building Constructio. The value of the award is N6,271,985,441.2.

Similarly, the council approved the rehabilitation of the Uturu-Isikwato-Akara Road in Abia State at the cost of N13.624 billion, to 18th Engineering Company with a 246month completion period.

Also at the briefing, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, who spoke on the memos he presented on behalf of his ministry, said the council approved contracts for infrastructure in one of the six special economic zones that the Export Processing Zones Authority is creating for the special economic zones in Lekki.

The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority is a parastatal under the ministry.

According to him, “As part of that special economic zone, there is a textile and garment part that is being put up and Council approved contract for the development of an initial five megawatt power plant and electrical reticulation within the park in favour of Messrs. Mustra Energy Limited, in the sum of N1.5 billion, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a delivery period of 52 weeks.

“Council also approved the construction of an access road, with associated drainage works from the Lekki-Epe Expressway, through the textile and garment park, in favour of Messrs. Proportion Construction Works Limited, in the sum of N1.9 billion, inclusive of 7.5 VAT, with a delivery period of 52 weeks.

“The objective of developing the Special Economic Zones is to establish an economic zone with multifunctions of industry, commerce, trade, medical tourism, recreation and residence to attract foreign investment, create employment and expedite economic growth.

“As you’re all aware, constant power supply as well as provision of other infrastructure like roads is very important for the functioning of the Special Economic Zones and as a result of that, which Council approved the contract that I had previously mentioned. We are hopeful that once the Special Economic Zone is functional, it will generate employment for about 3,500 Nigerians in the short term, and in the long term, it will provide employment for about 10,000 Nigerians.”

On his part, the Atorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed that FEC authorised the procurement of lie detector and digital night vision goggles for the NDLEA to enhance their performance.

Justifying the rationale for the approval, the AGF said: “Two memos were presented this afternoon by the Federal Ministry of Justice on behalf and at the instance of the National Drugs, Law Enforcement Agency.

“As you rightly know, the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency is an agency of the government saddled with the responsibility of exterminating illicit drugs trafficking, sales and consumption.

“Arising from the fact that they have been doing wonderfully well, in terms of dealing with the scourge associated with drugs, the federal government has considered the possibility of making added provisions and employing and deploying technological equipment, and skills and competencies that will assist them in delivery.

“So, this morning, two memos were taken. One, it was a memo seeking the approval of the council for the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector. Our technology has improved to the extent that we have in place technological equipment that have the capacity to detect whether you are indeed speaking the truth or indeed you are lying in the course of investigation.

“So, for the purpose of enhancing the capacity of the NDLEA in exterminating illicit drugs trafficking, sales and consumption, the federal government has considered the need and possibility of indeed providing this equipment to NDLEA.

“So, the memo in that respect was presented, it was taken and the contract was approved for MESSR Zettabytes Technologies Limited to procure for the agency these lie detector equipment. So eventually on that account, the Federal Council approved the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector by the National Drugs Law Drugs Law Enforcement Agency in favour of my MESSR Zettabytes Technologies Limited in the sum of N498,850,000 only, inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a completion period of 90 days. That was the first memo that was taken.

“And the second memo is a memo by which the NDLEA through the Office of the Attorney General seeks approval of the council with the award for the supply of digital night vision goggle to the NDLEA, this is equally additional technological device that is intended to support the night operations of NDLEA in view of its capacity to support visibility for the NDLEA.

“So, the contract too was presented for consideration of the council and the council had graciously approved the award of the contract with the supply of digital night vision goggles by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in favour of MESSRS R-SET Integrated Solution Limited in the sum of N570,825,000 only, inclusive of 7.5% Value Added Tax with completion period of weeks. That is from the office of the attorney general at the instance of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.”

